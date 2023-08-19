Entertainment

Hailey Bieber’s Secret Recipe

Famous model Hailey Bieber not only spreads her charm on the catwalk but also in the kitchen. Through her social media, she has made clear her passion for good food, from healthy eating to the occasional indulgence. This time, Hailey decided to delight her followers by sharing the recipe for her favorite drink: a delicious high-protein smoothie that’s ideal for any time of day.

Although Hailey is best known as the wife of pop icon Justin Bieber, she has carved her own path in the world of fashion and wellness. Through a video on her official TikTok account, she showed her followers how easy it is to prepare this nutritious smoothie, perfect for anyone looking for something tasty and quick to make. The video was accompanied by the message: “Protein smoothie, husband’s favorite, very easy and delicious.”

total preparation 5 minutes

Material

Raspberries to taste
blueberries to taste
1 scoop of vanilla protein
½ slice of banana, medium
½ cup unsweetened almond milk
ice to taste

Preparation

Thoroughly washes and disinfects pieces of red fruit.
Add crushed ice, red fruit, protein scoop (you can use your favorite brand or favorite flavor), banana and vegetable milk to taste in a blender glass, blend for a few seconds until you get a thorough Do not get uniform consistency. ,
Serve in your favorite glass and enjoy a delicious high-protein smoothie, Hailey Bieber style.

