Hailey his wife victim of a STROKE, his chilling confidences!

Hailey decided to take the lead. Terrified by what happened on March 10, Justin Bieber’s wife decided to tell her story. Obviously, the press has already taken up the information available on the subject, the day after the event. But this April 28, 2022, it is therefore Hailey in person who tells what she has gone through. In addition to the details of her misadventure, she can share her feelings with the public. His fears, his anxieties, his fears, his panic…

In effect, Objeko won’t surprise you by telling you that the young woman thought she was going to stay there. What she felt, she thought was a heart attack. Later, she will learn that it was a mild form of stroke. And she does not miss any detail of the event in her testimony, freeing herself from the weight of this episode with her fans. After all, speaking is more liberating than one might think. Perhaps Hailey will avoid being traumatized by this incident now that she has been able to talk about it with her audience.

Hailey reveals the reasons for her emergency hospitalization, in great detail

As Justin Bieber fans soon learned, March 10 was no ordinary morning for Hailey and her hubby. They were having breakfast when the young woman began to feel unwell. Unable to speak, she can thank heaven that her husband realized something was wrong. Hailey explains that she first felt her limbs going numb and her fingers losing sensitivity. The entire left side of his body was gradually losing vitality. Justin Bieber asked her if everything was fine but Hailey was unable to express himself. She explains that the words were coming to her but she couldn’t find a way to say them out loud. A particularly agonizing feeling. And according to her, anxiety tended to accelerate the process of partial paralysis.

In fact, as she wondered what was happening to her, the left side of her face sagged. Hailey’s husband then immediately asked to contact the emergency services. Luckily, a person qualified to provide first aid was on site with them. This person immediately took charge of the young woman while waiting for help. While auscultating her, this person asked her questions to understand whether she was disoriented or not. Simple questions like the date of the day, the name of the place where she is, her last name… Also, Hailey explains that she had all the answers in mind but, as Objeko told you above, she was still unable to articulate the slightest word.

The ambulance then arrived to take Hailey to the emergency room. And even before it happened, she felt better and better. She made sure not to panic since she was taken care of. And that may have helped to calm his crisis? Nevertheless, it was a traumatic experience for her and for Justin Bieber.

A moving experience that turns the Web upside down

“I was taken to the hospital. They discovered that I had suffered from a very small blood clot in my brain. Which caused a slight lack of oxygen. », detailed Hailey. Once taken care of by the emergency doctors, the young woman underwent batteries of examinations. She could even talk to explain all the sensations she felt. The hospital could therefore conclude that the wife of Justin Bieber did not suffer from an attack. She had suffered from a “mini-stroke”, a transient ischemic attack (TIA).

But this case did not stop there. Hailey had to undergo further examinations to understand how at 25 she was able to have a mini-stroke. And these doctors pointed to three co-occurring probable causes. First her new method of contraception, which does not suit the fact that she is prone to migraines. Then she suffered from Covid-19 shortly before her TIA. And finally, he was diagnosed with a pathological condition, the Permeable Foramen Ovale (FOP). Normally, after birth, the oval foramen is closed by a membrane. When it is permeable, it is then a cardiac anomaly. And the permeability of this membrane can greatly promote strokes.

Hailey then had to undergo an operation to close this membrane and thus prevent new clots from escaping from her heart to her brain. Everything went well and the young woman can return to a normal life from now on. Objeko was even able to see that on her Instagram account, she thanks Internet users for their many messages following her testimony.



