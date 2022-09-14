Haïm Musicant – Godard: The man who loved anti-Semitism

It’s inevitable. When someone famous dies, everyone posts their standard tribute message and social media obsessives post a picture of themselves with the deceased as if it were their best friend.

Today, we no longer speak of Queen Elizabeth but of Jean-Luc Godard who has just died at the age of 91. He was the last survivor of this current called the New Wave.

Appeared at the end of 1950s, the New Wave only lasted about ten years until the end of the sixties. It brought together directors who were often former critics at the Cahiers du Cinéma. They shot their first feature films almost at the same time. Since then, they have come a long way. They are essentially François Truffaut, Eric Rohmer, Claude Chabrol, Jacques Rivette, Alain Resnais, Louis Malle, Agnès Varda and Jacques Demy.

The first of these was Jean-Luc Godard who in 1959 had a huge success with ”A Bout de Souffle” starring Jean-Paul Belmondo and Jean Seberg.. He then had a series of hits, including ”Pierrot le Fou’, ”Masculin-Féminin”, ‘Le Mépris’ and ”La Chinoise.”

But very quickly Godard, who claimed to be Maoist, aligned himself with the Palestinian terrorist movements. In 1970 with his companion since 1969 Anne-Marie Mieville, Godard received an order from the central committee of the PLO chaired by Yasser Arafat. It is a question of making a propaganda film whose title is a whole program: ” Until victory.” But this first version is not satisfactory. It was not until September 15, 1976 that the film was released on the screens, which is now called: ”Here and Elsewhere.” Apart from the gaucho-Palestinian militants, almost no one goes to see this film where Godard does not hesitate not to put side by side Golda Meir and Adolf Hitler.

In November 2010, Jean-Luc Godard received an honorary Oscar for his entire career. The American press denounces the filmmaker’s anti-Semitism. She can rely on Alan Fleischer, who in 2006 shot the film “Pieces of Conversations with Jean-Luc Godard.” Between two shots, he blurted out: “The suicide bombings of the Palestinians to bring about a Palestinian state ultimately resemble what the Jews did by letting themselves be driven like sheep and exterminated in the gas chambers, thus sacrificing themselves to bring about the existence of the State of Israel.”

Haim Musicant