Hair 2022. Why do many blondes go dark? From Gigi Hadid to Billie Eilish- Corriere.it

from Lorenza Cerbini

The expert: «Brown shades tend to create an area of ​​mystery, like changing personality. They are also synonymous with jaunty spirits ». There is a desire for naturalness

Brunetta beats blondie, at least in this 2022. At the beginning of the year, a new trend seems to be appearing on the horizon. It comes from the States and it seems that, at least in part, it is a consequence of the “do-it-yourself” colors. Forced to stay indoors due to the pandemic, entire generations of women would have tried their hand at colored creams and dyes, and in many cases they would have ended up accepting their own hair color. A trend that has not left indifferent even the Hollywood stars, models and influencers, oriented more than to lighten their hair with strokes of chatouche, to darken a little and even to rediscover the original.

Surprising the opinion of the followers, in the social platforms the “ahh”, the “ohh” and the “cool” are customary, undisputed expressions of consensus as we saw a few weeks ago for the long bangs proposed by Gigi Hadid photographed in the copper red version. Those who suspected it is a wig, however, highlighted that cut and color are really good for the model, perhaps looking for an injection of positivity after the recent breakup with Zayan Malik, the musician of the band One Direction father of little Khai. The darker and warmer shades are definitely good for those who focus on the charm of light, green or blue eyes. Those of Billie Eilish who presented her new look and got over 13 and a half million likes.

Is the time of the bions over? “The blonde era is over ???” (the blond’s time is up), a follower asks her. Abandoned the poses and looks of a femme fatale rigorously in platinum blonde pose, the singer-songwriter of “Ocean Eyes” now presents a jaunty cut and a dark brown color, intense, warm and shiny in tone with her eyebrows. Perhaps a matter of practicality, the closer the natural color is, the more the detachment of the regrowths is limited, sometimes so brutally decided as to be inadequate. If the British actress Florence Pugh, protagonist of “Little Women” testifies to her new look by being photographed with her beaks on her head, Dove Cameron surprises her followers by choosing a chestnut color.

The most mysterious brunettes? Less daring, but always in step with the times Hailey Bieber, for her a light brown shade with golden shades. «The trend is towards warm and shiny colors, with limited shades», suggests Sharron Dorram, the hair-stylist considered a legend in New York. And he adds: «brown shades tend to create an area of ​​mystery, like changing personality». Not just a question of look, those born of generation Z (1997-2010) would also push towards change, who use dyes when necessary, more attentive to their health and that of the planet than their parents. It will always be a matter of practicality, but for this reason 2022 the bixie cut hair, short and jaunty, will challenge, winning, on the lengths. Yes to the volume and, if anything, to some fancy hair clips to stop some rebellious locks and capture attention. Yes to the bangs, both short and wispy bang, that is with the tips, as long as the hair is «liquid hair», shiny with a gloss effect.