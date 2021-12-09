You have to put your hands in your hair …

Hair And horoscope 2022: Jennifer Aniston advises us to make these two spheres of our life correspond. Especially now that there are a few days left for the start of the new year.

For this, the American actress, creator of the brand of hair products Lolavie, has decided to give us style tips for 2022. Based on the horoscope. For each Zodiac sign, shows a cut, fold or hairlook perfect. With the reasons for following certain folds and scissors.

And it is to be believed. Since Jennifer Aniston (zodiac sign: Aquarius) has always been there queen of the perfect cut. The iconic cut that has conquered generations of women. And the queen of the perfect blond color of hair with all the shades and streaks in the right place.

Hair and horoscope 2022: Jennifer Aniston has a cut for every zodiac sign

Usually, a cut or color is chosen based on trends or the shape of the face and its colors. But have you ever thought about matching your second hairlook astrological guides? The idea was born by Jennifer Aniston. Hair and horoscope 2022: the actress suggests 12 ideas for cuts and hairstyles, as many as there are signs of the zodiac.

Let’s find out!

Cuts and folds: from Aries to Virgo

Aries. Two braids on the sides of the face and a baseball cap. Aries are always busy and on the spot. For this they need comfortable hairstyles that reflect their proud and proud nature. For a’sporty chic allure.

Bull. If there’s one thing Taurus can do it’s add glamor to their heads. The inspiration for sophisticated and sedative hairstyles comes straight from the red carpet.

Twins. Different personalities and different styles. The hair cut of Gemini it has to be versatile. A bob cut, with a smooth crease, is perfect for them. Radiates positivity.

Cancer. To express all their emotions and their emotionality, Cancers can collect their hair. So as to show their sensitive eyes to the whole world.

Lion. What can I say, here Jennifer Aniston plays easy. With leonine and curly and voluminous hair. Hair that attract attention. And they express pride and sensuality.

Virgin. Remember the actress when she wore her own long hair natural color, brown? She wore a heavily virgin hairstyle.

Hair and horoscope 2022: from Libra to Pisces

Weight scale. Perfection exists and belongs to those of the sign of Libra. No strands will ever be out of place on their head. Jennifer Aniston’s perfectly smooth crease is a prime example of this.

Scorpio. Love the cuts and the more structured folds. The perimeters drawn with the razor even if it never fails to tenderness and passion.

Sagittarius. Free spirits of the Zodiac, Sagittarius have abohemian soul. Their hair expresses freshness. Without making too much noise.

Capricorn. The Rachel hairlook it is perfect both for the office and for an aperitif. And Capricorns really like it. That they can wear it both with jeans and with an evening dress.

Aquarius. Naturalness And uniqueness: the Aquarius never tune in to the trends of the moment or to the diktat of social networks. Their soul is the most hippie.

Fish. Mystical, rock and chic: this is the hairstyle that Pisces like. Inspiration: Stevie Nicks.

Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION