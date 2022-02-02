Hair, Billie Eilish is back to total black

“She’s back,” wrote Billie Eilish next to her latest selfie posted on Instagram, where her is immediately noticeable new hair coloring. The Californian singer, after a blonde interlude with platinum hair like Marilyn Monore, has returned to her origins, opting for a total black color.

With her black runway shag paired with maxi bangs, Billie Eilish seems to be feeling particularly comfortable (and fans approve of the choice too). Lover of the gothic-punk-dark stylethe artist of Happier than ever found in black color the perfect chromatic counterpoint to his pale blue eyeswhich in this way are enhanced to the maximum, as well as his porcelain complexion.

On closer inspection her natural hair color is a beautiful ash blonde tonebut since she started making music several years ago, Billie Eilish immediately switched to dark colors, often combined with acid green or fluorescent pink locks. But there was no lack of periods in which the singer showed off one silver mop a la Andy Warhol. Here is a selection of her hair, her most iconic look.

