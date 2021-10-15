Hair, cinnamon brown is the new trend of autumn 2021 – newsby

News

Hair, cinnamon brown is the new trend of autumn 2021

Posted on
Warm, enveloping and autumnal, cinnamon brown is the new trend in terms of hair: several actresses have also chosen it

L’autumn is a wonderful season for many reasons: foliage, soft sweaters, candles and cinnamon-scented drinks. The colors of the leaves change, but so does our look: from clothes, to accessories, to hair. Everything is tinged with warm and enveloping colors able to evoke the romantic autumn atmosphere. Farewell to the lashing colors of summer, the new hair trend ofautumn 2021 and the cinnamon brown.

Why choose a cinnamon brown

Cinnamon is a sweet and warm color ideal to try in autumn, when the surrounding landscape is also tinged with new shades. It doesn’t matter what the hair type is, straight or curly, fine or thick, short or long, the shadows of this shade give a unique shade to the hair. Suitable for any type of complexion, the cinnamon color lends itself to different shades: from those tending to chocolate to those that turn towards blond.

Miriam Leone’s “cinnamon spicy”

The cinnamon effect is much more bright and full of reflections when applied to light tones. Perhaps this is not shown by the talented and beautiful woman Miriam Leone? With some cinnamon highlights and the slightly wavy crease, it is a riot of autumn colors and a perfect example of cinnamon brown on light tones.

Kristen Stewart and the unexpected autumn look

From jet black, to chestnut with golden reflections, up to strawberry blonde, shown at the Venice Film Festival, to Kristen Stewart like to change. Among the most promising actresses of the last decade, shortly in the role of Lady Diana, Kristen Stewart has also experimented with the cinnamon brown. With a rosy complexion, dark eyebrows and a cinnamon shade in her hair, the Twilight actress is in perfect shape. autumn version.

Anne Hathaway also chooses cinnamon brown

Always flawless, elegant and full of charm, Anne Hathaway has chosen one cinnamon tint in view of the great March event set up by Givenchy. Oversized dark studded jacket, fiery red top and a cheeky hair rich in coppery reflections and cinnamon. To give further brightness to the hair, the effect is expertly accentuated on the tips.

Tag: hairCinnamon brownautumn trends




