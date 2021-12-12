Hair color for light blue eyes: the right shades, caramel, blond, brown

Use the hair as if it were make up.

The hair color has extraordinary power. It can instantly transform our appearance. The color of our skin and that of our eyes. Obviously, it is an optical question. But fundamental.

Change hair color equivalent to wear a new shade of eyeshadow or eyeliner. You will seem to be altering theintensity of your eyes. To accentuate the color or, on the contrary, make it lighter. So, if you are thinking of changing your hair color for the new year (here you will find all the trendy shades of 2022), consider the color of your eyes.

For a more careful and conscious choice, you can take a peek at the color chosen by the stars. In this article, we will consider the ideal hair shades for those with light blue eyes. About 10 percent of the population.

Hair color for light blue eyes: blonde is never predictable

The more classic blond it’s up to Jennifer Lawrence, our American girl, super pregnant. Her light blue eyes are accompanied, in her specific case, by blond hair from honey to platinum. According to the most usual chromatic scale some blondes. A staircase that never gets boring …

The dirty blond by Taylor Swift and Rachel McAdams, adds a rock touch to their beauty looks. The sand-colored and warm, is loved by Gigi Hadid.

Brown hair: the detachment that stands out sky blue gazes

Order a express chestnut, Megan Fox (with some black Cleopatra fake additions that make her gaze feline). Gigi Hadid, naturally blonde, walked the runway with unusual brown hair in shades of chocolate. Highlighting how much it is color break has the power to make his eyes even clearer.

Chocolate is also particularly popular with Mrs. Maisel, or rather by the actress Rachel Brosnahan. In all its versions: from milk chocolate (lighter and warmer) to that dark (dark and deep).

Red hair for blue eyes

Red hair queens: actresses Amy Adams and Julianne Moore they know how to bring out the sky color of their eyes. Preserving the hair color that Mother Nature has given them, since birth. Porcelain skin, are the queens of red hair. The perfect shade for their eyes.

Copper, from the lightest to the darkest and classic intensity for Nicole Kidman and Emma Stone. The protagonist of Cruella chooses to highlight the light blue color of her eyes even with make-up. By coloring them with eyeshadows and pencils in light shades (from green to light blue) and glittery strokes.

The Titian red (inspired by the warm and sensual red loved by the painter of the Venetian school), transforms every woman with blue eyes into one femme fatale. Gigi Hadid managed to experiment with this nuance too. And the transformation into vamp model it’s instant.

Discover the celestial-eyed stars and the shades of their hair in the GALLERY. The right ones to highlight sky blue looks.

