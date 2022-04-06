Hair color: Is the ombré effect making a comeback in 2022?

Quite a capillary phenomenon, the ombre hair color it took off as a mainstream trend in 2015 before losing steam in recent years. However, it seems that the trend returns in 2022. Following the example of Vanessa Hudgens, many beauty addicts are opting for this faded hair effect. Ideal for the arrival of warmer weather, the trending videos have racked up more than 161 million views on Tiktok.

This technique has the advantage of a natural result as long as the rinsing is done gradient shape adding a subtle touch of lightness to the hair color. Plus, it’s the perfect balance between balayage and tie-dye. While the roots are dark, the highlights gradually lighten up to the ends to achieve a progressive gradient. Depending on your taste, the contrast can be soft or, on the contrary, bold. hair color ombre effect is the ideal alternative to give a touch of novelty and shine to your color natural.

The return of ombré?

The color effect Ombre seems to be making a comeback, albeit slowly, and seems to be the forgotten trend to embrace this summer. This color has already been seen on many celebrities before. Among them, top models Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevingne, as well as Ashley Benson and actress Blake Lively. Although the trend of the moment is red hair, we can count on actress Vanessa Hudgens to revive the ombré this year. Her long chestnuts and brown roots are the proof!

