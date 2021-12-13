Hair color winter 2021: pink like Jennifer Lopez

In the midst of the promotion of romantic comedy Marry Me and one step away from the Christmas holidays, Jennifer Lopez she has allowed herself a crazy color change which is pure inspiration for the‘Winter 2021 and the holiday season. Her hairstylist Chris Appleton shared a photo of the singer and actress no longer with her proverbial and luxurious caramel, but with pink hair, a bright and pop sugared almond shade that is a marvel. It goes without saying that JLo is simply wonderful in this version as well. The homogeneous and intense color would make us suspect it is a wig or a filter, but it does not matter: Appleton in the caption asks users what they think of this look and the answer we feel like giving us is fabulous. In fact, it gives a lot of light to Jennifer’s already glowy face, making her look cooler.

On the other hand, the pink was chosen by many celebs in this 2021 to revive the blond or to change completely, playing with irony with the female color par excellence. A few names? Dua Lipa, Kaya Gerber, Demi Lovato, Shakira, Halsey, Cardi B, Madonna, etc. A transversal nuance, ready to color everyone’s hair in a very glamorous way. What better time to try it than at the end of the year, just like Jennifer Lopez did? Dare during the holidays for amaze and start 2022 on the right foot it could be an interesting idea: new year, new life and new color.

However, we must remember that colors such as pink, tend to be applied on bleached bases, need some more care than the usual dyes to last a long time. In fact, in addition to a plus of nourishment and protection, the ideal is also to keep the color alive with semi permanent pigmented masks, which do not have the power of a professional treatment, but keep it intensely, preventing it from breaking down within a few washes. The pink shade to try absolutely this winter? Baby pink like JLo or the fuchsia, perfect to apply even only on the tips.

