Hair colors that will make your brown eyes stand out

“Nothing is the same, nothing is the same, nothing, without your brown eyes” That song suits almost all Latina women, because it is the color of the eyes that proliferates the most in Latin America. We do know that blue and green eyes tend to attract attention, but brown eyes are actually the most common eye color and they are precious, because they have fewer eye diseases and they are your window to the soul, which traps, trusts in its beauty.

According to Healthline, more than 50% of people have brown eyes. Because brown eyes are so popular, they can be mislabeled as ordinary, but having brown eyes has amazing benefits. A study by researchers at Charles University found that brown-eyed people are more often seen as trustworthy to others, therefore, they find it easier to make friends, according to Scientific American.

If you haven’t yet learned to love your brown eyes, there are ways to make them pop that will help you embrace your status as a “brown-eyed girl.” Although you can’t really change your eye color, you can dye and style your hair any way you want to accentuate your beautiful brown eyes.

light highlights

Most of us with brown eyes usually have brown hair to match. But that doesn’t mean we can’t brighten up our gorgeous locks with tasteful touches. If you have light spots in your eyes, caramel highlights will make them pop, according to Style Craze. Highlight your eyes with fun, natural highlights that are easy to maintain and never go out of style. See Jennifer Lopez how gorgeous she looks with those eyes and her hair, her face and her make stand out when she’s framed with golden highlights.

dark tone

If lightening your hair isn’t your thing, try the opposite approach to make your eyes pop. One of the best ways to make your brown eyes the center of attention is to dye your hair an extremely dark shade of brown or black. For Demi Lovato, her eyes stand out light and bright in contrast to her midnight black hair. Paired with warm-toned eyeshadow and a gorgeous set of lashes, your eyes will be the star of the show against the dark backdrop of your new hairstyle.

strawberry brown

Brown hair was all the rage in 2022, but this year, we’re loving a strawberry brown moment. This hair color technique combines your dark brown roots with a vibrant red for a unique balayage that is sure to turn heads. Southern Living calls the strawberry brown trend the “coolest brunette color” of the year. This trend is not only fresh and fun, but it is sure to draw your eyes front and center with its warm tones, perfectly complementing the sparkle in your eyes.

fantasy colors

Your eyes may be brown, but who says you have to have a neutral hair color? Having fun with bright colors is a great way to transform your style while bringing out the natural beauty of your eye color. We loved Kylie Jenner’s blue hair phase for how perfectly she let her light brown eyes shine. If you want a bold look that really stands out, tell her stylist to take that color palette and find her favorite vibrant shade. Don’t be afraid to experiment with different colors and shades – brown goes great with just about everything.

platinum

We brown-eyed beauties really want to know if Rod Stewart was right when he sang “Blondes Have More Fun.” According to Anya Taylor-Joy, blonde hair definitely makes brown eyes pop. Every speck of gold and green is reflected in Taylor-Joy’s complex brown eyes thanks to her light blonde pony. Going blonde, especially for the first time, is a big commitment, but we think it might be worth it for the chance to bring our brown eyes front and center.

