Hair contouring, the color and cut technique that stylizes and illuminates your face

After the season started, we haven’t stopped seeing new hairstyles and others hair trends ideal to wear not only this fall but next spring and we have a hard time choosing… However, there is one that has become our favorite and it is none other than the hair contouringthe technique of hair color and of cuts that not only stylizes our face but also brightens the skin and puts the best face on us.

What is hair contouring?

Sarah Jessica Parker with face framing highlights that enhance her skin and the base tone of her hair.Getty.

The hair contouring or the hair contouring is a technique of coloring and cuts that beautify the features of the face because it plays with lights and shadows of the hair, softening the face or giving it more character depending on how it is done. “His ability lies in achieving very good results on all types of faces, which makes this technique an ideal option for all” explains Ana Alczarstylist at The Beauty Concept Hair. In addition, the key is that it flees from flat tones for your hair and monocolor and embraces the nuances that animate the strategic areas to give your hair more volume and movement.

How to take advantage of this color trend?

Hair contouring balances volumes of the face by playing with light and dark tones seeking to illuminate certain areas of the hair as Olivia Palermo shows.GTres Online.

First, the hairdresser determines what shape of face do you have and depending on him, choose to put lighter or darker tones around your cheekbones, temples, chin or fringe to get your face stylized and harmonized. The dark hair colors They add depth and balance volumes on the face and light tones create intensity and add volume. “The main goal is illuminate certain areas or turn off where we think it is needed and the points of light can be adapted with the appropriate highlights technique for each person to ensure that the face acquires prominence where we would like” Alczar clarifies.

What color to choose according to your face

Hair contouring manages to give more life to the face when you know how to apply the color according to your face shape.

– On round or square faces the important thing is to create a feeling of thinning, that’s why the highlights will go to the root and the ends and in the center it will be darker.

the important thing is to create a feeling of thinning, that’s why the highlights will go to the root and the ends and in the center it will be darker. -In triangular facesthe ideal is to enhance the chin area with the color so that it is the point that attracts the most attention and not the forehead.

Types of hair contouring

face framing highlights

Margot Robbie with very subtle face framing highlights.GTres Online.

Face framing highlights are very flattering and strategically provide a lot of light to the face because they are applied in the areas closest to the facelike framing it.

Child contouring

Hailey Baldwin with child contouring highlights that mimic the reflections of the sun on her brown hair.GTres Online.

They are a technique of more subtle and natural highlights that simulate the effect of the sun on the hair of when we were little. The ones we came with after the holidays for the natural sun lightening effect. They are ideal for brunettes and blondes and as the experts of Rogelaine Image & Lifestyle“they do not damage the hair fiber, unlike other color treatments, because they work in a very low chemical proportion and are carried out together with a hydration session that helps keep the hair fiber in good condition over the months , providing the brightness that is sometimes missing in color treatments”.

contoured haircuts

In addition to color, with haircuts You can also do capillary contouring to balance, hide and enhance the areas of the face that we want at our whim according to the effect we want to achieve.

Contouring with bangs

Blanca Surez plays with a new fringe that enhances her facial features.GTres Online.

We can balance the length of the face and visually shorten it or neutralize it depending on the length, thickness and direction of the hairstyle we choose, as he tells us. Bea GuerreroCEO of Angela Navarro.

Contouring with sideburns

Kristen Stewart goes for hair contouring with a long pixie cut that defines her features and takes into account the shape and texture of her hair.GTres Online.

With the lateral areas of the hair, we can narrow a wide face or enhance the cheekbones and frame the face. “We use this technique a lot in the shorter cuts (of the Bob to the pixie) taking into account the shape and length of the nape, which will help us to hide even the double chin if we want to hide it or even to lengthen the neck or define the jaw and achieve more defined features” points out the expert in haircuts.

