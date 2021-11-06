News

hair from blond to black

Photo of James Reno James Reno
chiara-ferragni-liquid-partners-sister-valentina-50-euro

Blond hair is the distinctive feature of the sisters Ferragni which, as shown by the numerous childhood photos shared on social networks, are 100% natural. It is therefore not surprising that the largest Clear has become famous with a blog that celebrates her iconic blonde hair. If the latter, however, has never dared particularly in terms of change your look, in the last few hours it has been Valentina Ferragni to leave the fans speechless. How? She revolutionized her image in a drastic way, temporarily saying goodbye to very blonde hair.

Valentina Ferragni’s change of look

Valentina Ferragni sports a change of look: she’s not afraid to be daring when it comes to hair, and after trying a bold Big Babol pink dye a few years ago, this time she did more. She recently appeared on social media in an unrecognizable version, that is, with a short, extra smooth bob and fringe. What makes it really different from the usual, however, is not only the cut but above all the color: the sister of Clear said goodbye to blond and tried jet black. Of course, thanks to the disguise from Mia Wallace for Halloween, it is just a wig but the difference from the usual look is very evident.

Valentina Ferragni is Katy Perry’s “twin”

Valentina Ferragni with black hair is practically identical to Katy Perry and she herself is fully aware of it, just think of the fact that in the caption of the selfie she wrote: “Miss Mia Wallace or Katy Perry?”. It may be because she boasts a wonderful blue eyes-total black hair contrast like the singer or because she simply sported her own haircut, but the sure thing is that she remembers her in an impressive way. In the comments Chiara’s sister also told a nice anecdote: at 20 she dressed up as Katy Perry for Carnival and everyone told her she seemed to be her twin. However, he kept us reassuring the fans by saying: “I was born blonde and I would never see myself with another color”.

valentina ferragni


