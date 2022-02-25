Hair frosting highlights are the new hair trend this spring

This intricate technique creates a faceted finish that juxtaposes light and dark hair. The bleached locks fall, very delicately, on the brown hair, recalling the image of the snow that settles on the treetops. That’s why it’s called hair frosting.

The golden hair of haley bieber (created by hairstylist Bryce Scarlett) is the perfect example. On top of its darker base, the lighter large strands are placed at the front of the face with a framing effect.

Even Halle Berry recently adopted the technique of hair frosting, with multiple blonde strands well distributed throughout the dark base. In the words of the colorist Tracey Cunningham, the trend creates a glow throughout the hair. Then Sofia Richie, Suki Waterhouse and Sarah Paulson are also worth mentioning.

The difference between hair frosting and balayage

Halle Berrt wearing the Hair Frosting. Robin L Marshall

The hair frosting for the hair achieves a more subdued and subtle effect. With the technique of balayage, indeed, the hair is bleached in thicker strands, while the hair frosting use smaller strands with cooler blonde parts for a stronger contrast with the dark base. However, when you move the hairThis one blends perfectly.