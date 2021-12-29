Hair, like having a Hollywood look for the holidays

Enzo Angileri, an Italian in Hollywood

But not as an actor, rather as the hairstylist most courted by celebrities to style their hair. Charlize Theron has been his loyal customer for 18 years. Demi Moore he chose it for his perhaps most important role, namely in Ghost, the nineties film that elevated her to the divine in Hollywood. Soon we will all like to comb our hair Connie Britton and Mila Kunis in Luckiest Girl Alive, the new Netflix film in production. We could go on and on: Angileri’s list boasts names from Shakira to Madonna, from Jennifer Lopez to Nicole Kidman, from Jodie Foster to Dakota Johnson. Not to forget perhaps the most important, at least for us Italians, such Sophia Loren. But what do you ask of a hairstyling excellence in the headquarters of the most acclaimed stars in and around Los Angeles?

We at Vanityfair.it couldn’t resist asking him how to masterfully “decorate” our hair like a star, even better if during the holidays.

He has been working with celebs for over 30 years. Can you tell us how it started in Hollywood?

«With Demi Moore, thanks to the hairstyle for the movie poster Ghost. She wanted me to follow her in other film productions too, from Honor code to Soldier Jane, even for Streaptease. In the meantime, the films have arrived Don Juan De Marco And President, and from there I have never stopped. This summer, for example, I was on the set of Luckiest Girl Alive, starring Connie Britton and Mila Kunis, and I continue to move between Europe and the United States to also follow editorial works ».

He is termed the man behind the hair of the Hollywood elite. What does this title mean to you?

«I think it comes from my very intense work. I was constantly on a plane to go to one location rather than another, to follow the various productions, always trying to be well informed. It is certainly a great appreciation and recognition, which gives pleasure and encourages us to do better and better. Almost a responsibility to maintain the high level ».

Where did all your passion for hairstyling start?

“I believe it’s part of my DNA. When I was little I used to watch old movies and I enjoyed reproducing the hair looks that impressed me the most on my family. I am firmly convinced that in this work there must be passion: it is the lever that really makes the difference ».

It also won a Creative Arts Emmy Award and two Guild Awards, tell us a bit.

“I have received several nominations and won a Creative Arts Emmy Award for Charlize Theron’s hair in You call me Peter; a Guild Awards for Rene Russo in Two-player game and the 2016 Guild Award for the commercial J’Adore by Christian Dior, always with Theron. They are certainly great satisfactions but, I must say, that I always feel the greatest satisfaction when at the end of a take, a shooting or on a red carpet I see that the work done behind the scenes has produced the desired effect ».

Combing Sophia Loren, where do you start?

«An epic episode. Luckily I had already worked with her in the 90s for a cover, just for Vanity Fair USA. For the look of the movie Madame Rosa, after clearly having a deep conversation with the director Edoardo Ponti and trying to fulfill the requests on the desired image, I started by extracting from the looks of her career the ones that, in my opinion, fit her best and that could work for the character . I loved the one from Italian wedding, in particular the one in the scene in the kitchen, after the marriage on the alleged deathbed: a disheveled but controlled look, which could well tell who is Madame Rosa. Both her and Edoardo liked it immediately. Working with Loren, for me, was the icing on the cake. And it was a real pleasure to follow her also on the occasion of her award ceremony at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles in September ».

And how did it start with Charlize Theron? What, in your opinion, is your most iconic cut?

“The very short one for the 2013 Oscars, even if Charlize really likes it experimented a lot. We started in 2000 for some photo shoots, and then found ourselves on the set of The Italian Job and from there we worked together for 18 years, including film sets, red carpets, editorial services and commercials ».

Who am I your favorite hair star of all time? And why?

«I like to work on all the hair because each one has particularities to enhance or manage. That said, Sandra Bullock certainly has naturally gorgeous hair, but so does Elisabeth Hurley or Connie Britton. They are types of hair that lend themselves well, for different reasons, to being worked in a fun way, indulging oneself ».

Which star, who hasn’t done her hair yet, would you like to style?

«Matilda De Angelis. Beautiful, talented and with hair that I think I could have a lot of fun with, with great satisfaction for both of us ».

Can you tell us some tricks to replicate at home, perhaps for the holidays?

«Remain yourself but play, have fun and be festive and festive. Making your hair super shiny already creates 99% of the effect. Then it is enough to adorn the head with accessories that shine, such as a ribbon or sparkling clothespins or clips, to add that something that makes everything even more Hollywood ».

