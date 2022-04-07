When our body detects that some change is taking place, it sends us signals that we should never underestimate. Although “no” periods happen to everyone and, in most cases, we shouldn’t be alarmed, sometimes we should listen to our bodies instead.

If we were to detect continued symptoms, then it would be appropriate to contact your doctor. Often, at the base of the symptoms, there are pathologies that we did not know we were suffering from. But those same pathologies could be serious. That is why it is of fundamental importance to undergo frequent checks.

Sometimes the symptoms we experience may be minor. For example, hair loss and bone pain can be the alarm bells of a myriad of diseases. But not only that, they can also be signs of stress, in the case of hair loss and signs of seasonal flu, in the case of pain.

If we were to experience these symptoms rarely do not worry, but the right choice would always be to undergo checks. After all, prevention is better than cure. If, on the other hand, these symptoms were to be accused often, then it could mean that, perhaps, our body is sending us warning signals.

There may be more under the signs

There could be many explanations behind hair loss. It is usually stress or seasonal malaise. However, if we notice a thickening of the hair or its decrease in a drastic way, it could be alopecia.

We learned about this disease better due to the unfortunate episode that involved Will Smith, during the night of the Oscars. His wife suffers from alopecia, in fact, and is forced to shave her hair almost to zero, otherwise her patches would be seen.

There are several diseases that could involve alopecia and two of these are polycystic ovary syndrome and thyroid disorders, hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism. However, hair loss can be due to vitamin D deficiency, even if it is not true alopecia.

Hair loss and bone pains could be signals that the body sends us to warn us of these pathologies that should not be underestimated

Bone pains and muscle weakness could also be symptoms of thyroid disorders, as well as vitamin D deficiency. Other signals that the body sends us to warn us of its need for this precious vitamin are anxiety, fatigue, excessive sweating and predisposition to frequent infections. The latter, in particular, would depend on the fact that vitamin D is essential for strengthening the immune system as well.

Basically, when the body sends us frequent signals, we should pay attention and contact the doctor, who will prescribe the checks to be done. As we have seen, some symptoms that we often underestimate can actually hide something more.

