Hair loss, because it can cause stroke: the study

A study talks about the possible connection between hair loss and the onset of stroke. The causes that academics have found.

Hair loss, a very common phenomenon in both men and women. However, this physiological situation affects the male population in the vast majority of cases, which is almost entirely subject to baldness. However, it is not impossible to come across the same situation with regard to people of the female gender.

What we didn’t know is that hair loss can also be associated with a certain predisposition to stroke. The appearance of the serious pathology is linked to be precise alopecia areata. In this situation the hair loss is not total or area but occurs in patches.

And the connection between the two situations comes from some Taiwanese academics. Their observations have led to the fact that those subject to alopecia areata have the double the chance of risk of having a stroke.

Hair loss, what is the connection with stroke

If a person with this type of hair loss undergoes an adequate treatment, their regrowth is possible, with a good chance. This is because there is no irreparable damage to the capillary bulbs. Some symptoms of alopecia areata are:

severe hair loss;

appearance of rounded patches;

sparse hair;

erythema;

peeling;

dandruff on the injured parts;

But there are also other consequences such as chronic stress, the onset of autoimmune or thyroid diseases and even eating disorders. Stroke, with alopecia areata, it can appear following an autoimmune attack. That is, the immune system, due to a mistake, lashes out against the hair follicles.

This leads to blood clots, cases of bleeding and, in the worst cases, even strokes, as established by Taiwanese researchers. To avoid any risk, it is advisable to carry out checks aimed at preventing cholesterol, possible presence of heart disease and hypertension. As usual, prevention is often the best cure.