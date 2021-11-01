Hair loss: the diet to combat it

Hair health comes with eating: here are the foods against hair loss, which preserve the strength and beauty of your hair.

Autumn is the season in which you should eat more foods against hair loss: it is precisely in this period that the stems and roots are renewed, both in response to the aggressions of the summer (sun, sea, wind …), and for the physiological drop in the energy levels of our body, which aligns itself with the rhythms of nature and prepares for the winter “lethargy”.

Nutrition and hair loss

Seasonal change is a critical time of the year for hair. In particular, autumn and spring make the hair more fragile, brittle and prone to excessive falling out.

To jeopardize their state of health, however, there is not only the seasonal fall, but also the damage caused by incorrect nutrition and insufficient nutritional intake. Hair health is in fact influenced by various factors but it is nutrition that plays one of the main roles. Scientific studies have shown that there is a direct relationship between the correct supply of nutrients and the production of the main constituents of the hair follicles. Unbalanced diets, improper diets and slimming diets can therefore cause the lack of some fundamental nutrients to the hair causing it to fall prematurely.

Diet to strengthen hair: foods and good habits to keep

What is the best diet to strengthen the hair? There are foods that we should always bring to our tables. And foods that, on the other hand, should always be avoided. To always have absolutely amazing hair, caress-proof and also health-proof. Ready to learn the right tips?

Following the right diet is absolutely essential to stay healthy. To protect our health and beauty, we must pay close attention to what we bring to our tables every day. If our refrigerators and pantries are full of healthy foods, we will be able to enjoy excellent health and every part of our body will benefit from it. On the contrary, we could run into small or big problems. Also of beauty.

When it comes to hair health and wellness, the diet plays a fundamental role. We don’t just have to pay close attention to the products we use for hair care. We must also consciously choose what we decide to eat. There diet to strengthen hair it can help us live well and healthy and be able to enjoy all the benefits of nutrients that not only take care of our body, but also of our hair. Perhaps not everyone knows that hair is made up of 70 to 90 percent of solid proteins, such as keratin, which is essential for their strength and endurance. In order to grow strong and healthy they need every possible nutrient. Proteins, minerals and vitamins. Which of course are taken with a healthy, varied and balanced diet.

Diet to strengthen hair, what are the foods that are good for you?

Foods that are good for hair are the same foods that are good for health in general. First we need to fill up on vitamins. But not only. There are many other precious nutrients that must never be missing on our tables.

There C vitamin it helps not to have dry and weakened hair from treatments such as dyes, straighteners, perms. Bring on your table green leafy vegetables such as savoy cabbage, broccoli, spinach, cauliflower. Always remember the rule of 5 portions of fruit and vegetables every day.

Vitamin H present together with biotin in egg yolk, meat, fish and nuts help to make the hair fiber stronger and protect the scalp. To prevent hair loss, it is best to eat fish, milk and eggs. These foods are rich in vitamin B6. Green light also to oats and bananas that make the hair thicker and, therefore, more resistant.

And did you know that the seeds, rich in minerals and vitamins, help protect the hair and promote its rebirth?

Also get a full tank of Omega 3 for deeply nourished hair. Nutrition that can also come from extra virgin olive oil.

And don’t forget to drink plenty of water to hydrate your body and hair as well.

Diet to strengthen hair, foods that are bad for you

If there are foods that are good for the hair, there are other foods that, on the other hand, cause many problems, more or less serious. These are foods that, of course, we shouldn’t bring to our tables. Or that, if we really can’t, we should always limit. These are foods that are actually also bad for the skin, as well as for health in general. For this reason it would be good to avoid taking certain dishes that in the long run can make us sick.

Alcoholic. Did you know that alcohol abuse can cause hair loss? All the fault of zinc deficiencies. Drinking too many alcoholic beverages can reduce the body’s presence of this precious mineral salt, which helps hair grow. While a deficiency has the opposite effect.

Refined sugars. Even foods rich in these sugars such as sweets, fizzy drinks, candies or such as non-wholemeal white bread and pasta, therefore with a high glycemic index, can cause hair problems. Too many refined sugars increase the androgen level which causes slowed hair growth. In addition to making them less strong and thinner.

Fat. Foods such as fried foods or pre-cooked and prepackaged foods can cause scalp problems, which are difficult to manage and care for.

All foods that are too refined, with too high a sugar or carbohydrate content should be avoided. And if we really can’t eliminate all these products from our daily diet, at least we can limit the doses. All the health of our body (and often also of our mind) can certainly benefit. You will see that gradually you will be able to eliminate all the vices at the table that are bad for health and beauty.

Foods that make hair grow

Here is a list of all the main foods that make hair grow healthy and strong. And even longer.

Blue fish

Salmon, rich in Omega 3 good fats, vitamin B12 and iron

Oysters, rich in zinc, a precious mineral for hair health

Chicken, meat that gives the load of animal proteins that produce keratin (and hair is composed of it in the vast majority)

Dried fruits such as walnuts, almonds, cashews

Seeds, such as pumpkin, flax, sunflower, flax seeds

Eggs, rich in protein and vitamin B12

Fruits and vegetables rich in beta-carotene, such as carrots, oranges, peppers, mandarins, apricots, squash, sweet potatoes

Vitamin C, present in fruit (such as oranges, grapefruits, strawberries)

Green leafy vegetables (spinach, kale, broccoli)

Legumes such as lentils and beans, for example

Yogurt – Whole grains – Cinnamon

It would be good to always combine these foods together, to fill up with proteins, vitamins, minerals, lipids and, of course, the water that must never be lacking. Hydration is absolutely important.

Finally, a small study useful for women and especially men, who suffer most from baldness. Although the topic unfortunately also concerns the female universe. There are some foods that are bad for your health and increase hair loss.

The best diet against female hair loss is made of fresh products, fruits and vegetables.

In addition to these diet solutions, also remember to massage your scalp every night with your fingertips to stimulate microcirculation and help these vitamins and minerals to penetrate the hair fiber. Finally, keep in mind that all of these foods must be part of a balanced diet as a whole!

If despite a healthy and balanced diet, your hair continues to fall out and it seems to you that the fall is excessive, perhaps it is better to ask an expert for advice to dispel any doubts and find out the real causes.