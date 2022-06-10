Hair loss: what hairstyle to adopt?

How do you style your hair when you experience hair loss? Or, at least when we have a beginning of baldness and the hair begins to fall?

We will try to give you some good advice not to hide misery but to go bald in style!

Hairstyle tips for men going bald

For a few seasons already, trends in men’s hairstyles have put long and mid-length hair in the spotlight. But rest assured, gentlemen, short haircuts will obviously come back to the fore sooner or later (this is even already the case for this summer of 2022).

But beyond fashion, some men don’t really have a choice when it comes to styling their hair: indeed, how to react when you start to lose your hair? Should we “hide misery” and hide the areas that are becoming clearer? Completely shave your head and assume you’re going bald?

To help you see more clearly, we have decided to take stock of the methods that can help you… lose your hair in style. Or rather to always look good even if you suffer from (more or less) early baldness!

Hair loss okay, but why?!

Before coming to the solution, it is essential to be interested in the cause of this hair loss. Baldness can have many causes, it’s not just a matter of age.

Contrary to what many men believe, hair loss is not just a matter of genetics or heredity. Quite the contrary! In reality, lifestyle is often the main cause. And most often, men who lose their hair early are those who are under stress on a daily basis.

But to sum up baldness to that would obviously be too simplistic. This can also find its source in a medical treatment (with unwanted side effects), an overly aggressive shampoo that does not correspond to the nature of your hair or even lime deposits which, in addition to dulling your mane, can weaken it.

Finally, if none of these reasons seem to concern you, we come back to the initial hypothesis: that of genetics. If you have an “ancestor” who lost their hair early, you are more likely to lose it early too.. Sorry.

If the problem is medical or related to excessive stress, solving your baldness problem is ultimately quite “simple”. But if the origin is purely hereditary, it seems difficult to go against the will of Mother Nature. Fortunately, science can provide you with some alternatives.

Minoxidil

First, synthetic substances can help you. We think in particular of Minoxidil. Designed at the base as a vasodilator and to fight against hypertension problems, this product has also proved effective in various cases of alopecia.

Many specialists claim that minoxidil can slow hair loss, some even claiming that you can see a slight regrowth. But beware, the effects are far from immediate: the treatment must last at least 3 months and it will have to be continued “for life” or almost to benefit from the effects of this substance. It is also useful to specify that the hair loss can accelerate at the beginning of the treatment which is normal.

In any case, and even if Minoxidil can be delivered without a prescription in France, we advise you to consult a specialist before using this type of product.

Serioxyl L’Oréal density serum: €22.96

Hair transplant

This is certainly the most expensive solution, but it is also the most effective. Friend Winslegue himself used it and he talks about it regularly on his YouTube channel. Some men do not hesitate to turn abroad (and in particular Turkey) to benefit from an operation at more advantageous prices.

The transplant consists of taking follicles from the bottom of your head (just above the neck), to relocate them to the sparse areas. Since the follicles come from an area where the hair never falls out, you won’t have to worry about baldness in the future. But you have to count at least 5000 euros to benefit from a quality hair transplant in France.

The wig

Don’t laugh, gentlemen! A toupee can be a real alternative to hair loss. If it is well chosen, it can give a very natural result. It would even seem that a good number of celebrities wear them without the public knowing it… All that remains is to investigate!

Assume his baldness

Rather than searching at all costs how to stop hair loss or how to hide this “hair thinning”, wouldn’t the easiest way be to accept losing your fleece?

After all, you don’t judge a man by the amount of hair on his head!

What haircut to choose when you go bald?

There is a basic rule that you cannot escape: when you lose your hair, you should definitely opt for a short haircut. This will make the baldness less noticeable.

How many men have we seen with their “before” haircut… and a sparse top of the head? In these situations, the balding area is obvious, so it is better to shorten your hair.

In addition, and contrary to what we tend to think, it is still possible to vary the styles when we have almost a hair on the pebble!

Completely shaved head

This is obviously the simplest solution. Rather than leaving a few millimeters here and there, you might as well get rid of all your hair. Admittedly, a “beautiful” shaved head requires maintenance, but it can give an even more assertive look. Do you really think Vin Diesel or Dwayne Johnson would have that much charisma with just a few tifs on their heads?

Dwayne Johnson in Baywatch

The buzz cut

This style isn’t just for men who are losing their hair! Perhaps that is what makes this hairstyle so stylish. Concretely, it is a very short cut, which can be achieved with or without a gradient, with more or less marked contours. An example of a star wearing the buzz cut? Drake or even Brad Pitt in the movie Mr & Mrs Smith.

The buzz cut of Drake in the clip Hotline Bling

The Cesar hairstyle or “French crop”

This hairstyle is more particularly intended for men who have thinning temples. It refers in particular to the Roman emperor but, closer to us, it is also George Clooney who contributed to popularizing this style (and not only in the film Ave, Cesar!) or even the prince william (before shaving his head).

George Clooney in Hail, Cesar!

The idea is to leave length on top of the head and opt for a styled-disheveled effect. But beware, this hairstyle can quickly make you look like PPDA, with locks of hair painfully hiding the misery!

PPDA – Source LeParisien

The crown of hair

OK, the top of your skull is getting perfectly smooth. But nothing prevents you from letting your hair grow on the sides and the nape of the neck. Instead of imagining the Dupond and Dupont of Tintin, tell yourself that it can make you look like Sean Connery. Said like that, it’s really classier, isn’t it?

Go bald in style like Sean Connery – © Stuart Crawford

A longer beard

Finally, if all hair hope is lost for the top of your head, you can compensate for your baldness by highlighting your beard.

Many bald men become bearded, it’s no coincidence: this makes it possible to rebalance the volumes and to draw the gaze more towards the bottom of your face. And as the beard is trendy, no one will notice your lack of hair!

Conversely, there is no need to try to deceive with a ponytail: the result is often more ridiculous than anything else.

There you have it, you have been treated to a complete overview of the behaviors to adopt when you start to lose your hair.

If you still don’t know how to react and (especially) which cut to adopt, ask your hairdresser for advice : you are neither the first nor the last man suffering from baldness that he will have to face!