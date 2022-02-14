The human body very often sends messages on the state of health of the organism, from the simple signal of tiredness due to the stress of everyday life to unusual and abnormal signals that have never appeared before.

The hectic pace of everyday life often takes the mind away from understanding and sometimes perceiving what the body wants to communicate.

The body sends warning signals through symptoms, pain and discomfort that should not be underestimated but understood, interpreted and communicated to your doctor.

Hair loss, wheezing, muscle fatigue and dizziness could be some silent spies to be reckoned with

These symptoms could be attributable to deficiencies such as anemia, one of the most common blood diseases.

It is a drop in the red blood cells contained in the blood, a drop that will cause a decrease in hemoglobin values.

Hemoglobin is a protein that has the task of carrying oxygen from the lungs to all tissues and organs.

Therefore, if the tissues and organs do not receive the right supply of oxygen they will not be able to perform their functions. They cause symptoms such as tiredness, fatigue, headache and irritability.

The decrease in hemoglobin can be due to several specific factors such as iron deficiencies, vitamin B12, folic acid, or caused by haemorrhages in the digestive tract and urinary tract.

But also from abnormal menstrual cycles especially in young women.

There are many people who suffer from anemia. Symptoms that should not be underestimated are the feeling of tiredness, shortness of breath, paleness of the skin. But also cold hands and feet, hair loss and brittle nails.

In the most serious cases also tachycardia, dizziness and excessive fatigue even for slight physical exertion.

Anemia can be diagnosed by doing simple blood tests that your doctor prescribes.

Therefore it is very important to understand and not to overlook any symptoms, even those such as hair loss or wheezing.

