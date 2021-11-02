Hair Oroscope: the stars are the influencers of the moment for top hair

How many of us run to read the horoscope in the morning or do they listen to it on the radio? Or, at least, how many, buy a magazine and immediately jump to the last page to know the fate of the week / month according to the stars? It is not true but I believe it, in short, and we know it. And in any case, even the most skeptical of the subject often agree to recognize themselves in certain macro characteristics of their zodiac sign. Then, why not rely on the stars also for the choice of foliage which most manifests our nature?

The zodiacal hairstyles, therefore, can indicate the right look to show off in this season of rebirth according to our element of belonging: water, fire, air, earth. Starting precisely from astrological influences, Company of Beauty for Fall / Winter 2021-22 he has created a stellar collection, in every sense. With the help of the astrologer Ada Alberti answered the question that we are all now asking: which choice of color, cut and styling suits my sign? Often, in fact, the hairlook that we show off do not always correspond to the zodiacal characteristics. Ready to take notes? Here, divided by elements, the looks that are right for us and the star of the corresponding sign to better understand how the cut that corresponds to the best makes you buy points even in safety.

Hair style for the Fire signs

Aries, Leo and Sagittarius they have a strong personality which is reflected in their hair. Ideal for them shag or pixie cut, asymmetrical or scaled, without half measures. These signs love to appear, like long ones, and adore experiment with new styles and colors. Sunshine framher it is the perfect technique for these charismatic people because it gives them an extra light, which adds to what they already emanate.

From stars to stars: It is no coincidence that famous Fire girls are Kristen Stewart (Aries) who has always dared with even bold cuts and nuances and who now sports a very trendy wavy bob peach blonde; Jennifer Lopez (Leo) who made the hair climbed by the dna wow with a thousand lightening the most desired by women; Miley Cyrus (Sagittarius), also rebel and experimenter, among the first to bring the mullet under the eyes of beautyhaolic, before her associated with a hairstyle to be avoided.

Kristen Stewart is Aries. Getty photo Samir Hussein

Jennifer Lopez and Leone. Photo: screenshot @ Instagram

Miley Cyrus is Sagittarius. Getty photo Gilles Mingasson

Hair style for the Earth signs

Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn they tend to be pragmatic: on the hair front this translates to always neat and perfect styling. They prefer colors such as reds, browns, black, with cuts with symmetrical fringes. Earth women are the queens of lobs, tempted by the shorts but who in the end prefer the mids and, once they find the right style, they don’t change it for years.

From stars to stars: among the famous Earth girls of reference Chiara Ferragni (Taurus), famous for its luminous and always like-proof hair; Kaia Gerber (Virgo) queen of the absolute bob; Kate Middleton (Capricorn) who with her slightly wavy hair that veers between the 50 shades of chocolate is among the most copied in terms of hair.

Chiara Ferragni is Toro. Photo screenshot @ Instagram

Kaia Gerber is Virgo. Photo: screenshot @ Instagram

Kate Middleton is Capricorn. Getty photo Max Mumby / Indigo

Hair style for water marks

Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces they have a very rich emotional life and live on empathy. They are often anxious, but they know how to find their reassurance: they opt for an elegant, classic and sexy look, like that of Botticelli’s Venus. They love long, non-layered hair and the colors point to intense brown and dark red, but they also love ash blond. While looking for novelties, their style remains classic.

From stars to stars: Selena Gomez (Cancer) sports impeccably classic raven hair but always evergreen; Demi Moore (Scorpio) remains faithful over the years to dark and very long hair, not scaled and always very sexy; Emily Blunt (Pisces) sports a romantic Botticellian-style hair look, definitely evergreen.

Selena Gomez is Cancer. Getty photo Gilbert Carrasquillo

Demi Moore is Scropione. Getty photo Daniele Venturelli

Emily Blunt is Pisces. Getty photo John Lamparski

Hair style for the Air signs

Twins, Libra, Aquarius they are used to change because they hate monotony and transmit this way of being through their hair as well. For the color they go from warm to cold, with shades to try. They are progressive and question social conventions for this their hair is always in motion. They have a chameleonic style and in perennial evolution which, at times, results in a little dryness in the hair; password: take care of it!

From stars to stars: lovers of changes also the celebs of Aria like Emma Marrone (Gemini) who also loves experimenting with the hair, often changing cut and hairstyle; Bella Thorne (Libra) is definitely someone who dares and who for a while has been sporting a firefighter red hair that does not go unnoticed; Michelle Hunziker (Aquarius) who recently gave us a cut and who now sports a bob that he always interprets in different versions.

Emma Marrone is Gemini. Photo: screenshot @ Instagram

Bella Thorne is Libra. Getty photo Mondadori Portfolio

Michelle Hunziker is Aquarius. Photo: screenshot @ Instagram

The extra advice of the astrologer

Don’t forget the influence of the moon. If you decide to cut your hair, it is always good to do it in the growing moon phase and when it crosses the sign of Leo, Virgo or Capricorn, because they grow healthier. Color? To make it last longer it is good to make an appointment with the hair stylist in the waxing moon phase, preferably when it transits into the sign of Gemini or Aquarius.

For this restart, the stars suggest a new feeling also in the hair style: soft but not romantic volumes, indeed, with a glamorous and irreverent flick of the 70s / 80s; cuts scaled on several levels and stratified with the exclusive method CdB HairCut that adapts to every type of hair: it favors its nature, lightens thick hair and gives movement to thin ones, simplifying the sustainable style.

In the gallery the new collection for long, short, medium and curly hair with the cut and color suggestions of Salvo Filetti, Hair Designer and founder of Compagnia della Bellezza.

Other stories of Vanity Fair that may interest you:

– Beauty beyond preconceptions: hair style, nail polish, gloss and eyeliner become non-binary

– An idea for the head: short haircuts to try right away

– Kate Middleton’s new “diagonal” waves are a future queen