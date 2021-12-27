News

Hair: the change of look of the stars

Photo of James Reno James Reno37 mins ago
0 15 1 minute read

“Great revolutions are made in silence.” So he ruled, Michelle Hunziker, on Instagram, when, a few handfuls of weeks ago, she decided to say goodbye to her iconic long hair to sculpt a nice long bob. A bold change for the presenter, who has always been faithful to her lengths.

Instagram content

This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Yet Michelle was not the only one to give us a cut by upsetting her long look this 2021. Among the revolutions hair most important we cannot fail to include the helmet of Kourtney Kardashian, that in the course of a scissor stroke took the place of her long raven hair. In the same vein Jessica Alba who, together with a decisive and jaunty short cut, also opted for a color make-over.

Instagram content

This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Same mood also for the chameleon Billie Eilish. In these 365 days we have seen her go from a two-tone hair to platinum, from XL lengths to one shag, up to a short cut today declined in an intense chocolate color.

Instagram content

This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Less radical, but definitely trendy the change of look of Lily Collins, which added a full and maxi fringe to her long hair. In the same vein Kaia Gerber, with a 1960s-inspired look.

Below all the hair revolutions of the stars.

Other stories of Vanity Fair that may interest you:

– Dua Lipa changes her look and shows off a short bob destined to set a trend
– Olivia Culpo and her new shag, the top cut of 2021

.

Tags
Photo of James Reno James Reno37 mins ago
0 15 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Amanda Seyfried in the trailer for The Appearance of Things, the new horror-thriller by Netflix

September 9, 2021

Love and Thunder, revealed the armor that will wear Natalie Portman!

September 6, 2021

Bitcoin: everything you need to know

October 28, 2021

Holiday like in the House of Gucci

November 23, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button