Hair: the change of look of the stars

“Great revolutions are made in silence.” So he ruled, Michelle Hunziker, on Instagram, when, a few handfuls of weeks ago, she decided to say goodbye to her iconic long hair to sculpt a nice long bob. A bold change for the presenter, who has always been faithful to her lengths.

Yet Michelle was not the only one to give us a cut by upsetting her long look this 2021. Among the revolutions hair most important we cannot fail to include the helmet of Kourtney Kardashian, that in the course of a scissor stroke took the place of her long raven hair. In the same vein Jessica Alba who, together with a decisive and jaunty short cut, also opted for a color make-over.

Same mood also for the chameleon Billie Eilish. In these 365 days we have seen her go from a two-tone hair to platinum, from XL lengths to one shag, up to a short cut today declined in an intense chocolate color.

Less radical, but definitely trendy the change of look of Lily Collins, which added a full and maxi fringe to her long hair. In the same vein Kaia Gerber, with a 1960s-inspired look.

Below all the hair revolutions of the stars.

