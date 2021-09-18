Hair, the Paper Cut Bob is the new summer bob – iO Woman

C.Or do Katy Perry and Paris Hilton have in common? In addition to a quirky wardrobe at the right point, also perfectly platinum hair. Nicknamed on the Net “Paper Cut Bob”, Glamor UK it has already elected it as the chicest and most glowing cut of summer 2021. Easy to wear? It depends, because the hair must be perfectly smooth.

Hair, the “Paper Cut Bob” by Katy Perry and Paris Hilton

Engaged in the semifinal of American Idol, Katy Perry showed off a perfect aplombe hair look: it is the “Paper Cut”, a very precise bob to the millimeter and very slightly asymmetrical ideal for smooth and fine hair.

A very similar cut was also chosen by Paris Hilton, appeared on the red carpet of the last MTV Music Awards 2021.

Not only that, but the Paper Cut Bob is in high demand in the UK, according to Glamor UK it is the most sought after cut since the salons reopened post lockdown, and is the antithesis of the cut à la Diana (Lady D, of course) from the eighties volumes.

Minimal, more or less medium: the characteristics of the “Paper Cut Bob”

This bob, in fact, is the vslightly elongated version, more minimal and precise than there could be some yoke: the length varies slightly from the height of the jaw to just above the shoulders like the Perry, and the peculiarity is the clean cut, almost like a razor blade. The result? Extremely chic.

The advantage of a finish of this type can be seen above all in the fine and thin hair, the most suitable, because it creates the illusion of a thicker and more full-bodied hair. Not only that, but the Paper Cut Bob is an ideal choice if you want to – literally – give a cut to too long hair or to experiment with colors on shafts and tips.

The Paper Cut Bob, in platinum blonde

Like Katy Perry and Paris Hilton, who gave us a cut back during the spring, teach, the Paper Cut Bob makes it particularly in platinum blonde.

Which, as Rick Henry, the singer’s trusted colorist, suggests, must be created very carefully: not all hair in fact react in the same way and often the result is not what was hoped for, deviations to yellow are the order of the day, and above all it must be made with products totally free of colors.

Loading... Advertisements

An alternative to platinum blonde to make the Paper Cut Bob stand out? Vanilla too, slightly warmer.

Receive news and updates

on the latest beauty trends

directly in your mail For you immediately as a gift

YOGA LESSONS WITH SAYONARA MOTTA

The right fold

Apart from the color, the fold is fundamental. As the name suggests, the Paper Cut Bob must have a very sharp fold, almost like paper, for this reason it is not recommended for wavy and curly hair or even those that tend to frizz.

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED