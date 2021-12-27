Hair tinsel, the must-have accessory for the New Year 2022 look

Select Language العربية 简体 中文 Nederlands English Filipino Français Deutsch Greek Italian 日本語 Polski Português Română Русский Српски језик Español Svenska Türkçe

Fashion is not about “playing it safe”, but about daring. And not even the uncertainties and fears for the future, the anxiety or the new anti-Covid restrictions, will be able to stop the needs related to experimentation and the need to express themselves with fashion and looks. Among this year’s trends, the glitter hair look is reliving its golden moment. Because the hair tinsel, this summer’s must-have accessory, is also about to become the perfect accessory to complete the New Year 2022 look.

Hair tinsel: from Beyoncé to Katy Perry, super shiny extensions make a comeback

If you haven’t tried tinsels yet, then the New Year’s Eve 2022 party will be the right time to surprise by sporting fantastic and sparkling hair. Tinsel hair – these super shiny extensions (small strands or colored strands) to be applied in the hair, which last up to six weeks, are perfect for illuminating the hair. Recently sported by the star Katy Perry, were born before the advent of the third millennium and had already returned to the fore a decade ago, when, at the time of Single Ladies, Beyoncé he had worn them for the Grammy Awards.

Lisa Shepherd: “So silver hair keeps morale high”

Through tinsel hair, the locks of one’s hair are covered with pieces of silver, as a trend of the late 90s and early 2000s wanted. . And now that we live totally online, a revival seems to make a lot of sense. “With the news that brings back the fear, and the daily influences on mood, the glittered hair will be the key to keeping morale high “, explains the colourist Lisa Shepherd.

valeriagennaro@alpifashionmagazine.com