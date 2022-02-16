Hair trends 2022: four ideas to try right away

Qhen we talk about hair trends the news is never lacking: whether they come from overseas, thanks to the stars always looking for the latest hair look, or from the salons, which are in step, every moment is good to think about a change of look. Here are four trends to keep an eye on, also in anticipation of next spring.

Hair trends 2022, the news to keep an eye on

1. Long: the “Liquid Hair” that stars like so much

Of “Liquid hair” has been talked about for some time, especially in Hollywood, where the brightness of the foliage is always at the top of celebs’ wish lists.

And it is precisely the shine that distinguishes this trend. The “liquid” of the definitionindeed, it refers to extra smooth and fluid hair, capable of reflecting light like moving water does. A goal that seems difficult to achieve, but not so much.

“At the base of hair like this there is, first of all, a healthy hair”, he explains Fabrizio Palmieri, Creative Director of TONI & GUY Italya brand that proposed “liquid hair” in its latest collection, Immersion.

“It’s about a look with a dark base on which warmer reflections are proposed, for example in bronze tones. Contemporary strips of light, which have nothing to do with those of the nineties, and which create a perfect balance to reflect light ».

An effect of this type, of course, can also be obtained on medium hair, what matters is create the right balance between lengths and highlights.

2. The blondes “Lumi lights”, in full light

There is no shortage of beautiful proposals for blonde fans. “I recommend the” lumi lights “, plays of light that allow you to obtain a very natural result”, adds Palmieri. «The secret is a intertwining between shades of honey blonde and natural colors, which gives especially to those with medium and thin hair ». The reason? «It tends to increase the volume of the hair, giving the idea that it is more full-bodied. The result is not built at all, even if there is an important work behind it. That’s what they would define in America “Expensive”, which should not be translated literally as “expensive”, but which corresponds to a “wow effect” look, as if you were wearing a high-end dress », specifies the expert.

4. The cut: the “lily cut”, the “flower” shag suitable for all

For those who, on the other hand, among the 2022 hair trends were looking for a whole new cut, it is shag it might be the right choice. Forget the parades of seventies rockers: today the shag is decidedly more feminine, refined and wearable. «We have renamed it“ lily cut ”» – continues Fabrizio Palmieri – «A medium inspired by the superimposed petals of the lily flower. Thanks to the strong internal scaling, he adapts to many types of face ». A cut that today it really is for everyone, regardless of age. «On an older woman it softens the features, definitely better than two static locks around the face because it plumps up and gives a fantastic look, but it is also very relevant for girls. I recommend wearing it with a bit long, full bangs»Continues Palmieri. «One could argue that it is not very comfortable, but the fringe is an accessory, and like so many fashion accessories, it is certainly not born to be practical: if it has a nice movement, if it is interesting, dare!“.

5. Foilayage waves, for those looking for movement

Another timeless, now classic both on long and short hair are waveswhose success was also confirmed by the last Sanremo Festival. “For a truly irresistible result, I would combine them with “foilayage” (not to be confused with the already known foliayage, nda)»- suggests Fabrizio Palmieri – «A lightening technique that is obtained by mixing balayage with“ highlights ”with a“ blushed ”finish, that is to say more decisive». The right cut? “Better long, slightly scaled, contemporary and current”, concludes the expert. In short, it is really impossible to resist styling like this. After all, everyone wants it, divas and not. And with good reason.

