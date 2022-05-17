Hair with inward tips: the most elegant hairstyle of the summer

Spring never ceases to surprise us with trends in terms of hair. Well, actually, we’ve seen them before (many years ago), but they’ve been revived to evoke a fresh look. The statements of capillary experts agree that the bob cut will triumph in street styleand that shag will impregnate a touch vintage Reminiscent of mom’s youth.

The haircuts that will lead in 2022 do not want us to leave the time machine in which we are traveling. The fringe from the ’60s is back stronger than ever, and Kaia Gerber approves. The XL mane with a zigzag parting of the two thousand knocked on the door of Bella Hadid, and now the tips inwards they become the most sophisticated hairstyle of the moment. Let us remember that the muses of style had already worn it in the last century, specifically in the 80s and 90s.

When we talk about hairstyles or cuts We immediately thought of a change of look, because the desire to renew the hair and welcome the hot days with light luggage, becomes stronger and stronger. However, we found a way to give it dynamism to the hair and a chic result (no drastic changes). Look in the photos of home, because maybe the grandmother will be your next inspiration.

How to wear your hair with inward tips in 2022?

With a mini bob cut

Jessica de Alba opts for the bob cut with inward tips, acknowledging its stylistic strength. Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

It’s time to give credits to Jessica Alba for the return of hair with ends turned in. The celebrity has opted to wear her long hair mini bob with said finish, your reason? She achieves a refined touch effortlessly, while softening the lines of expression on her face. This time she tried a brown dye, but she has also changed into an oatmeal blonde, and the effect remains the same.

With a classic bob