Haircuts for medium hair scaled: the trends of 2022 that most rejuvenate

There’s a hair look that returns to be a trend after it has been carried by our mothers and our grandmothers and is none other than the haircut for medium hair scaled or also known as slice boba square but scaled mane with strands that fall on the face.

What is a scaled mid-length haircut?

The haircuts for medium hair scaled are one of the cuts that are more in trend in 2022 and consist, as he tells us Carlos Fernndezresponsible of Frank Provost, “in which the upper part of the hair is more scaled than the sideburns or the nape”. That’s right, condition sine qua non to take it is that must not exceed the mid-neckeven hairdressers recommend to be carried at chin height because it looks exceptional and also allows you to have different hairstyles and is very versatile.

Who favors the scaled bob cut?

The best thing about scaled haircuts for medium lengths is that they favor all types of hair and faces because they can be adapted and can be worn whether you have straight or wavy hair and even if your hair frizzes easily. Because if your hair is fine, “it generates a greater sensation of density and create more volume And if you have curly hair, you can also sweeten it or add more XXL movement.”

Rachel cut for scaled medium hair

Jennifer Aniston with a haircut for medium hair scaled or also called Rachel cut.Getty.

One of the scaled haircuts for medium length hair that is making a comeback is the Rachel cut that Jennifer Aniston wore in the 90s and is reinterpreted “gradually parading the strands closest to the face from the shortest to the longest from the eyebrows or the eyes but you can also parade starting from the jaw”, says the stylist Maria Jose Llata from the hairdresser Call Career.

Mullet cut for scaled medium hair

A version of the scaled mid-length haircut is the mullet, which has been paraded and razor-textured on many occasions. They are more radical cuts with a more transgressive aspect and as the stylist points out James Solefrom the living room Bo Barcelona“they are very comfortable cuts for the summer since they don’t need a lot of blow-drying and we can keep them at home by drying them with our hands without using the brush. And they work on both straight and curly hair and we can apply a styling product to give them a different and rocker wet effect”.

Bob haircut for medium hair scaled

The scaled bob haircut for medium hair can also be adapted according to our features and hair texture. As Jaume Sole points out, “it can be worn plain, which works very well on oval faces or also wavy ideal for fine hair, giving a greater sense of volume”. But the most important thing when wearing it is also to analyze the quality and health of our hair and the condition of our ends to keep this haircut beautiful for longer. weather.

Cut for medium hair scaled shag

Kaia Gerber with a shag cut for scaled medium length hair and with bangs.GTres Online.

The shag haircut and its variants with layers are also one of the most successful and fashionable for medium length hair this season. It is a cut shared by celebrities like Jeanne Ladies either alexa chung and the key is to personalize it. Yes, it is recommended to oval, elongated or slightly square faces but not to elongated faces because the parade of the layers would have the effect of lengthening the face more.

