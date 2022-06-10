Haircuts for women: 5 trending options for this holiday

Experts recommend fresh and modern options for all styles. Photo: pixabay

Who expected 2022 to be passing by so fast? In a blink of an eye we reach the middle of the year and many people are already rethinking new goals for the second half of this, one of them may be to bet on a new look or a haircut that refreshes the image.

Depending on the area in which you live, temperatures may rise these days, so cutting a few centimeters is an excellent idea, while in other parts, like most of Colombia, the rains continue to be constant.

Bearing in mind that it is also the season of the year in which many take the opportunity to go on vacations and visit more friendly climates, a haircut that respects the natural texture of the hair, that is, that adapts to whether it is straight or curly, is the most practical and easy to wear.

So, if you are thinking of changing your image, these five options, recommended by professionals, will be your friendly guide:

The new version of mullet

For the youngest souls, there is the version that mixes the mullet, very trendy in the last two years, and the shagis that of the wolf haircut, the maximum trend in social networks, especially on TikTok, it can be worn with less defined and looser layers, or more graphic, that is, with two exact and defined layers, some examples of this style are Iris Law or singer FKA Twigs.

“Clearly the evolution is towards very short hair in the hairline and quite long strands in the back (…) I say evolution, in general, because what most stylists are going to do is adapt the look to the natural texture of the hair. person’s hair and their style,” says hair expert Dhiran Mistry.

The nineties revive with its classic bob

The last decade of the 20th century is still alive and is back in fashion, now, in the best style of bands grungy, this refreshing haircut is presented, it is characterized by a never cut layered and a longer bowl-shaped hair on the top at the height of the cheekbones, something like the so-called ‘mushroom’. “Having short hair and a clear neck is very cool, as well as chic and current,” says hairdresser Mara Roszak.

The shag keep going strong

This 70s-inspired haircut consists of several short layers with a tousled or sloppy edge, “This summer, I’m looking at very light, layered haircuts with a lot of movement,” says Jenny Cho, hairstylist, “It doesn’t have to be styled with brush or make the perfect part”. An example of this is the model and actress HoyeOn Jung. “It is an easy hairstyle to achieve, since it is left to dry in the air to take advantage of the natural waves or curls (…) It is a way to rest from the

The pixie French

Another recommendation for those who want to take the risk, hairdresser Johnnie Sapong does not stop recommending and noting the popularity of the pixie cut with a French twist, as worn by actresses Zoë Kravitz and Léa Seydoux. “It is an effect man and woman [masculino y femenino a la vez] (…) The French call it ‘garçonne’. He is strong, bold and sexy.” The difference with the more common pixie is that it has slightly softer and longer layers, less knurling or graphics.

The lob, the safe option

If you consider yourself a classic person at heart, this style is dedicated to you, the lob is a long version of the bob, because it goes over the height of the shoulders or the collarbone, as the image of Louis Vuitton and actress, Laura Harrier wears it. .

Taking off a few centimeters in length is a modern and stylized option, which will make you feel that air of renewal that we so much need at this time of year.