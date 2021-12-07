Haircuts for women in their 40s: how to wear them?

Haircuts for women in their 40s are like that. A scissor cut in the right place and some strategic scaling work better than any facelift. Because, it must be admitted, a lot of things change after the age of thirty-nine. Wrinkles appear at 40, but a new freedom is also conquered (a bit like Britney Spears).

And you have a lot, a lot of desire for a new haircut “forty”. Because changing your hairstyle can really revolutionize the face. It is known, haircuts rejuvenate.

But don’t believe everything they tell you: choosing a haircut for 40 does not mean giving up on lengths. But, simply, expertly balance all the elements of the cut. A key element, for example, is the volume, which must not be excessive, but not too little either.

Of course, some attention to the hair is mandatory. As you know, there are hair colors that rejuvenate and dyes that just don’t help. A nuance to be abandoned is jet black, as well as excessively dark shades, which could exacerbate the features. As for haircuts for 40-year-old women, there are at least 5 options to consider.

Haircuts for women in their 40s: the passe-partout bob

If cutting your hair after the age of 40 is not mandatory, giving up the helmet is almost impossible. The stars know it well, and they seem unable to resist this iconic forty-year-old cut. You just have to choose which version you prefer. Short at the chin and even, asymmetrical with longer locks to frame the face or slightly longer and scaled. To you the choice.

Everything, as long as you don’t forget to study the volume carefully. With a textured bob, in fact, you won’t have to worry that your forty-year-old cut will age you. If you have naturally straight hair, don’t panic: a straight bob is the ideal option for a classy over 40 haircut.

How to bring your hair at 40? The shag

The shag is not only a trendy cut, but also uA great idea to show off haircuts for 40-year-old women that rejuvenate the whole look. In this case, there are two elements to consider: the volume on the top of the head and the drawn lengths.

A forty-year-old cut capable of giving personality to the look. Moving a medium cut like the shag, in fact, means guaranteeing a rock and vaguely rebellious allure. A gritty cut, of course, but to be kept with care even at home. Hair, with age, tends to get thinner and, for this reason, it will be your job to play with the styling.

Haircuts for 40-year-old women: long hair

Penelope Cruz, Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Lopez … it takes more to convince you that exceeding 40 does not mean you have to rush to cut your hair? The only rule, of course, is that they are always well-kept.

And very long. If you choose a long haircut at 40, in fact, it is good that you do not have half measures. Is that combine long hair with scales and side tuft or a very central line. Everything, as long as it is without excess.

That’s why for haircuts for women at 40, styling must also be carefully studied. Carefully avoid a very smooth crease without volume, but don’t give in to the temptation to overdo the volume, creating an anachronistic 80s effect.

The bangs for over 40 cuts

On the bob, on a pixie cut or on long hair: if you like the fringe, flaunt it! An evergreen that can give new life to haircuts for 40-year-old women, to emphasize the look. The trendiest version of the moment is, of course, the curtain fringe, suitable for all cuts over 40. The main merit of this type of fringe, in fact, is to soften the features.

That’s why, instead, very heavy 70s style bangs should be avoided. Being uniform, even and full, in fact, it could weigh down the features, almost crushing the face. Likewise, a short and clean fringe is not suitable for enhancing haircuts for forty-year-olds: it would excessively harden the features.

Haircuts for women 40 years: the bold short

Does turning 40 mean drastically changing for you? Go for a pixie or the brand new and trendy bixie cut. There is nothing better to highlight the face. On the other hand, short hair is studied precisely based on the features.

The options are so many. Short hair, in fact, is a guarantee of style. How to bring them to 40? The ideal is to choose a soft pixie cut, with a long tuft that allows you to play and create always different effects and volumes.

In this case, a fundamental requirement of the cut is that it is clean, without half measures. You want a cut really short? Try shaving and micro lengths, perhaps for a trendy bowl cut. If not, minimize the difference between the side cut and the tuft: the effect is perfect for softening the features.

Discover in the gallery the haircuts for the best women chosen by celebs for their 40th birthday.

