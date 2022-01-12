Haircuts over 40: short, medium or long, the most beautiful

THEn tries to haircuts over 40? There first rule, contrary to what you might imagine, is that of put aside age. Yes, because until a few decades ago, once you get to the so-called “anta”, women they decided to shorten the hair almost as if it were an unwritten rule, today things have changed. And they exist beautiful styles to enhance each, not necessarily in the name of “short necessarily”.

Haircuts over 40: the new “non-rules”

Choosing the right over 40 haircut it is in fact determined by other factors. Personal taste, first of all, but also trends, which in recent seasons have pleased many with strategic medium and short.

Ideal for both more fragile hair, that with advancing age tend to hold less the fold (a phenomenon which, however, occurs around the age of fifty, in conjunction with the hormonal changes caused by menopause, ed) with either “smart” scaling and fringes, designed to fade wrinkles and small signs related to the passing of time.

The 40-year-olds famous fans of the long

To confirm this change of pace, just take a look at the hairlook of some famous 40-year-olds: there are those who remain faithful to the style of all time, perhaps the same as they had at twenty, and those who have opted for a hair revolution, but certainly not for personal reasons.

Among the most faithful of the long, for example, the always shining Jessica Biel, that will enter the door right in 2022, next March. The actress has always had the same cut; over time, it was only the color that changed.

Jessica has experimented with all shades of brown, from caramel to the more intense shades, but on the lengths only a few trims and variations on the theme were allowed, with and without bangs.

Faithful to the long run too Britney Spears and Paris Hilton, two other forties, but also Zoey Deschanel, 41 years old, and Kate Middleton, who turned 40 on January 9th, long icon at all costs.

Long hair after 40, because yes

THE long hair, after all, they are easier to wear than short cuts and yes suit any face shape, from regular ovals to more angular ones.

To add some movement, then, you can always resort to scaling; are ideal, for example, if the hair is very thin and hardly holds the fold, because they help to give more volume.

With thick stems, however, you can opt for some unraveling on the sides of the face, a very popular choice, for example, by Meghan Markle, another forty.

Seems negligible, but height also plays an important role in evaluating the length. If a woman who is not very tall chooses hair that reaches the back she would seem even less slender. So, long yes, but calibrated, tailor-made.

The medium, the iconic cut of 40 years, pleases everyone

Very popular from even the middleweight forty years old, a middle ground between maxi lengths and the most jaunty shorts. Among the famous representatives of this passion, actresses Natalie Portman and Katie Holmes.

The first, 40 years, has recently returned to bob after having abandoned it for a medium length. A cut that gives it an irresistible glamorous allure. Short and medium shorts are suited to the physicality of the actress, petite in constitution and one meter and sixty tall.

Katie HolmesInstead, she has put aside the short that had struck her a few years ago and is making her hair stretch again. Today they are medium, worn with a classic central line and without bangs.

Beautiful on Jessica Alba, 40 round years, for example, the helmet with which the forty-year-old actress fooled everyone a few weeks ago, making the world believe that she gave us a cut after a life of maxi lengths.

Short and very short haircuts after 40: when and why

The short gives women with faces with more defined contours, with features and well structured oval. At the Charlène Wittstock, 44 years at the end of January, or Charlize Theron, 46.

And if the princess of Monaco prefers pixies, and in the past she surprised by showing herself even with a partially shaved head, the actress testimonial Dior beauty is a fan of quick-change shorts, from pixie to bowl, that uses in its favor to soften the angular contours of the face. As? By choosing soft and versatile styling, that caress the oval and easily allow red carpet-proof look changes.

The passepartout accessory: the fringe

The latest hair craze, especially and above all suitable “over anta” is the fringe. Maxi and strategic. January style Jones, 44 years old. Ideal for those who like her have a broad forehead, also enhances the elongated oval, and the whole is more in balance.

There are so many possible solutions: there are no forbidden cuts, at any age.

