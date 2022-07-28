haircuts to rejuvenate you this fall 2022

The change of season is always the perfect excuse to renew our look and show off the best trends of the season, because although there are still two months of summer left, the world of fashion and beauty have begun to show their bets for autumn. One of the favorite options is to give your hair a new image, either by applying a new tone or looking for one of the haircuts to steal all eyes.

And it is that a good haircut can not only be flattering for the face, but also for our complete image since it is part of how we present ourselves to the world and, without a doubt, this is a key factor for self-love, recovering self-esteem and bring out the best version of ourselves, especially when what is sought is a rejuvenating effect that stands out according to our hair type and face shape.

Well, if the famous make something clear, it is that it does not matter how many times the hair style is renewed, as long as what is chosen is in trend and helps us rejuvenate the face, either by adding a few layers, a fringe or saying goodbye from the entire mane to adopt a pixie cut in the style of Kris Jenner, which is great for looking younger and which is why many women over 50 adopt them as a favorite.

Of course, neither the pixie nor the bob, which have been in trend since winter, are the only options to cause a sensation during the fall, which is why this time we share with you the five haircuts that will be a trend in the coming months. and that they are also perfect to use in any style, so it does not matter if it is an XXL hair or a very short hair.

XL Layered Mane

Layers are one of the summer favorites and according to stylists they will stay within the trends for fall and while it is true that they can be worn in all possible lengths, in XL and XXL hair they look sensational. In addition, they are key to helping you rejuvenate yourself thanks to the volume, movement and femininity they give to the face.

On the other hand, it can add a fringe to the cut long or curtain, because when falling to both sides of the head, they help to stylize the face and take a few years off it.

blunt bob

For those who want to welcome autumn with a radical makeover that makes them look younger, the blunt bob cut is the best option, because with short, chin-length hair that stands out, it helps to frame the face and in addition to filling the hair with movement, especially if it is combed with soft waves.

However, fringes are not recommended for this cut, since their best complement are straight and thick ones which, in the case of mature women, can be unflattering and, as we have told you on other occasions, since it causes the features of the face are marked more and, therefore, make us look older. Also, you can bet on the boyfriend bob, which is perfect for people over 40 years old.

curly bob

While for rejuvenate yourself if you have curly hair or wavy there is no better option than the curly bob to which you can add short layers to give a lot of volume to the hair and with it visually get rid of a few years, thanks to the fact that it softens the most marked features of the face and the best part is that you will not have to sacrifice too much the length of the hair, because it can still look below of the shoulders.

Unlike the previous bob, in the curly yes you can add a fringe, because the curls help to refine the face even more and, therefore, rejuvenate it. The disadvantage is that this detail can complicate the hairstyle, especially if the fringe is left too short, despite this, the rest of the hair will only need the classic care to form the curls.

pixie

On the other hand, for the more daring women who are not afraid to renew their image with the shorter style, a pixie will be sensational and will help fulfill the purpose of rejuvenating while achieving an elegant and sophisticated image to look beautiful. This trend that has reigned throughout the year and that will continue for the fall has many advantages, since it does not require much maintenance or spending hours styling it.

In addition, to look more stylish and on trend with the fall, celebrities like Kris Jenner have shown that side bangs further stylize the face, especially if the top of the head is given volume.

wolf cut

Finally, autumn has placed the wolf cut as one of the protagonists and although younger women can also use it, as Emma Watson recently demonstrated, for mature women it has a rejuvenating effect that will captivate them. Likewise, it stands out for wearing the perfect length, since the ideal is to have it at the height of the clavicles; It should be noted that adding layers can be an extra to show off a sophisticated and elegant face.