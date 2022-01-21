Haircuts with bangs 2022: 10 ideas inspired by Jean Shrimpton

Sometimes looking back doesn’t hurt either.

To the 60’s it’s at Jean Shrimpton serves to observe the hair cuts with bangs most beautiful that have ever been seen. And made. It serves to realize that they exist many ways to carry a fringe: on the same face.

To show us it is her: British model and actress, born in High Wycombe on 7 November 1942, she made her debut as a model on the covers of the most famous magazines at 18 years. After attending a modeling school. Lover of bangs in multiple versions, it is an example of how you can wear bangs in many different ways. And always with afresh and cool allure.

Haircuts with bangs: 10 Jean Shrimpton inspiration ideas

The bottleneck fringe is the fringe of the year. Of 2022. But it was also of 1966. To watch, Jean Shrimpton pictured below, taken at London airport. A fringe that is shorter in the center and that turns into longer wisps on the sides of the face. A perfect way to frame the perfect face of the British model.

Ambassador for Revlon and Chanel N ° 19, Jean Shrimpton has always had those in his life more or less long locks positioned on the forehead.

Often found a supermodel’s bangs touch the eyebrows. Sometimes, it was shorter. Divided in the middle, by curtain.

Or volumized and glam, in the early 70s.

What has always made Jean Shrimpton’s bangs one current fringe and to be copied, is its appearance fresh and contemporary. Because it is never too perfect, finished and styled. But it retains spontaneity.

Her and hers disheveled bangs: icons of beauty forever.

Discover the ten most beautiful fringes by Jean Shrimpton in the GALLERY.

