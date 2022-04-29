Hairstyle – The trendiest hair accessories for spring-summer 2022

Which ties to favor for spring-summer 2022? We’ve scoured the red carpets and scoured the books of your favorite hairstylists to unearth all the season’s accessory trends that highlight the season’s hairstyles. Those nostalgic for the 2000s will be served: it is the regressive hairstyles based on clips, barrettes and scrunchies that are all the rage. A style called “Y2K” on social networks (Y for “Year” and “2K” for 2000) which is inspired by the looks of this decade.

But don’t panic, if the Spice Girls aren’t really your idols, there will also be more bohemian hair accessories this summer. You can thus let yourself be tempted by the silk scarf or the straw barrette. And for ceremonies and chic cocktails, go for pearls and Bridgerton Chronicle-style tiaras, all that glitter is allowed! But before you get started, here are some tips to help you choose.

The scarf: the bohemian touch

Were you captivated by the looks of the stars at the Coachella festival this year? then you will love it the silk scarf slipped in the hair. Choose it colored so that it brings pep to the final look. You can then simply tie it around your ponytail, or insert it into your braid. As easy as pretty!

The darling: the retro accessory

Already present on the heads of people in 2021, the darling continues to be popular this season. Straight out of the 90s, it allows you to stylize a simple hairstyle like a quick bun or a half ponytail. Opt for a silk version to add a chic and refined touch. And if you like these “vintage” looks, you’ll also fall for the crab clip, another fashionable accessory. Bella Hadid, Kaia Gerber or even Kendall Jenner swear by her.

The lace: the graphic tie

Looking for an accessory to dress up your ponytail or braid? The lace will bring the sophisticated touch you’ve been waiting for. More or less thick, just wrap it around your hair and fix with a generous dose of hairspray. An accessory that will be perfect for a chic dinner or a ceremony. Model Elsa Hosk opted for a colorful version that matches her outfit, but you can also try jewelry-style laces like the Spanish actress Maria Hervas.

Photo credits: Agency / Bestimage