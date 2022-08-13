Hairstyles: how to wear hair like in the 2000s in summer 2022

That same year it premiered on Fox, the television series The O.C.. Marisa Cooper (Misha Barton) was the inspiration that many of us showed our stylist on more than one occasion to imitate that layered haircut with fringe length. So we could replicate the hairstyle with wide waves and line in the middle, while Summer Roberts (Rachel Billson) provided the opposite alternative with totally straight hair to highlight her long black hair. Lauren Conrad of The Hills (2006), made us obsessed with the half pigtails on straight hair or the famous bumpit.

How can I wear hairstyles from 2000 in 2022?

Wet effect with tips turned out in the street style. Acielle/StyleDuMonde Messy bun with loose strands in Copenhagen. Acielle/StyleDuMonde

The experimentation that existed in the 2000s came back stronger than ever. The Copenhagen street style, which is always one step ahead, the red carpets and social networks are proof of this. We are constantly looking to renew our image and try new things, and perhaps also, in the process, we will take it less seriously and feel willing to try unknown paths that translates into shapes, textures Y statement accessoriesjust as our muses of 2 decades ago showed us.

Straight hair with a line in the middle that Avril Lavigne popularized. Acielle/StyleDuMonde. Side parted hair like Effie wore in the Skins series. Acielle/StyleDuMonde

For him Jennifer Lopez’s head stylist, Chris Appleton2000 is not so far away and you are trends in hairstyles They won’t go away anytime soon. ‘No, I think we’ve hit on something. We love to keep reinventing those moments and I think it’s really fun to play with those echoes of fashion. For a long time we focused on the models of the nineties and now we go back to the 2000s, so we only we keep evolving‘.

Sleek updo with loose peaked strands. Acielle/StyleDuMonde Street Style Copenhagen 2022.Acielle/StyleDuMonde

The smug pick-ups, strands sticking out in spikes, braids in all their formats and loose hair that mix straight and curly locks are back on the asphalt without the urgency because the results are perfect and too neat as in recent years. Also present are messy updos, lines in between, natural textures Y the space buns in multiple presentations. These classic looks can be dosed or even reinterpreted in 2022. When we are clear about their bases, it will be easy to revive a look every day of the week.