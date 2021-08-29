Hairstyles trends for fall 2021, Jennifer Lawrence’s mermaid hair

The hairstyles to be taken into account in this Autumn 2021 there are so many. In particular, i mermaid hair which are always in trend. This styling is also worn very often by Jennifer Lawrence and therefore it is immediately to be discovered, to never go unnoticed.

Autumn hairstyles

The great protagonists of the autumn season are undoubtedly the mermaid hair: for those unfamiliar with the latter it is a rough fold. This hairstyle is very reminiscent of wavy hair worn by mermaids and therefore can be immediately taken into consideration, to have a very original look.

The final effect of mermaid hair it is also very similar to what braids give once loose. This method turns out to be very fast and is also perfect for not damaging the hair with the heat of the hairdryer or the straightener. The styling in question always gives a very fresh and above all jaunty style.

Tips and photos of the trendiest hairstyles

So to have gods mermaid hair very soft you can make very thin braids on wet hair. In this way the hair can be even more voluminous once dry. Remember to keep the braids for about three hours and you can let the hair dry in the open air or in the sun.

You can also collect the hair and let it dry overnight, for a much softer hair. You can create the mermaid hair even with the iron with the triple head, for a wider and more particular frisè. This method is much more professional and quick to use. To top it all off, you can use a sea salt spray or you can make the various curls much shinier with wax. (Continue after the photos)

The hairstyle in question has been in trend for a long time and is also sported by many celebrities. They chose this hairstyle too Gigi Hadid And Jennifer Lawrence: the latter has also chosen this hairstyle for the red carpet and obviously has achieved a lot of success.

With a styling of this type you can also create many hairstyles and for example you can opt for a high or low ponytail and all this according to the various occasions. THE mermaid hair are the great protagonists of the autumn season and therefore can never be missing.