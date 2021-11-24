Hairstyles trends for winter 2022, Ariana Grande’s baby braids

This winter 2022 you can choose many hairstyles and in particular you can opt for baby braids. These are very easy to make and can also be worn on occasion, so they are all to be discovered.

Winter 2022 hairstyles trends

A hairstyle that never goes out of fashion are the baby braids. These front braids were very popular in the summer and obviously they can never be missing even in this winter 2022. The braids in question are also very often sported by Gigi Hadid and Chiara Ferragni. These celebrities wear this hairstyle in their spare time or even on more important occasions. Gigi and Chiara left the hair loose and on the sides of the face they made micro braids that give a lot to both.

Advice

The micro pigtails they can be created on the hair even at the last minute, to always have a very glamorous style. The braids can be flaunted in a thousand different ways: for example on wavy and loose or gathered hair and with the always trendy wet effect. It should be remembered that the braids in question can be positioned in various points of the hair and not only on the sides of the face. So just use your imagination and create very original hairstyles. The braids can be stopped with an elastic or a ribbon and these can be colored or in the same shade as the hair, for a more discreet look.

Making the pigtails

Pigtails can be created very quickly: so first you have to apply a styling product to the hair. Then comb the hair and choose a wavy or smooth styling. At this point you can make very thin braids: on each side you can create even two without any problem. You can use gels or foams that give the hair a wet finish or you can also opt for a wax.

You can also take into consideration the look sported recently by Ariana Grande: the latter has combined the baby braids with a high ponytail, for a very glamorous look. Celebrities are always the first to launch new trends and therefore they are all to be copied. This is the perfect time to choose new ones hairstyles for the winter 2022.