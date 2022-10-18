Hairstyles with velvet bows, the look of the season!

We are all looking forward to the third season of Emily in Paris coming to the small screen. Thanks to the small advances that the protagonist of the series offers us through her social networks, the new trends grow day by day, and the outfits they create for this story are a real beauty. We all want to be inspired by Emily!

Velvet is a classic that reappears every year to make it clear that it is a timeless bet. This 2022 is back and it has become one of our must-haves since we saw Lily Collins wearing an impact hairstyle with a velvet bow that you will want to use from today.

Let a velvet bow become the protagonist of your hairstyle. Get inspired by the look of Lily Collins and other ideas to succeed and be on trend this fall. We tell you how to wear them.

Lily Collins Inspiration

It has established itself as the revelation hairstyle of the season thanks to the look that Lily has shown us, and although there is little extraordinary about a high hairstyle, this is already a trend on red carpets and award ceremonies. This simple hairstyle will now save a quick look and make it the most sophisticated by adding a black velvet bow.

with braids

To incorporate a velvet bow into a braided hairstyle, the best option is to use as big a bow as you can to give it prominence and make your hairstyle look as chic as possible. This combination is one of the favorites in street style. You’ll love it!

semi collected

With this hairstyle you can create a romantic yet casual look. Split your hair into two halves and pick up the top half, add the star accessory, free up some strands and voila, you’ll have a spectacular hairstyle.

as protagonist

Despite the volume of the headdress, the hairstyle is actually so simple that you can do it in a few minutes. Simply brush your hair and turn your velvet bow into a headband, always keeping in mind the length of the ribbon so that when you tie it you have the desired volume. Dare, you will look very elegant and trendy.