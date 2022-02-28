Hairstylist from “The X Factor” recounted when Liam Payne asked her to sit on his lap

A misogynistic culture is the one that Grace Woodward, stylist of the popular program “The X Factor”denounced in conversation with The Sunwhich would have sustained a particular action of Liam Payne.

The woman, now 46 years old, recounted an experience with former One Direction, after she was romantically linked to the winner of “The X Factor”, Matt Cardle, in 2010. The stylist stated that, from that moment, the singer began to pay more attention to her and one day she made a particular request.

“When he asked me to sit on his lap, it wasn’t serious. But how many normal 17-year-olds would ask that of someone who works with them?”said the woman, later adding that “no one said a word.” In addition, she recalled that for her “it was always evident that The One Direction boys were treated differently.”. “They were different from the rest from the beginning,” she said.

Grace Woodward exemplified the situation by saying that “unlike the other acts, who shared the styling team, they always had the same stylist” and that her clothes had to be pre-approved.

The woman recounted how complex it was for female contestants like Cher Lloyd, Rebecca Ferguson and Katie Waissel their participation in the program and that they were under constant pressure. “Every woman on that show was expendable, and that was implicit in everything”said.

“I felt that everyone who participated was exploited for financial gain. But what I saw over and over again was that the women had a hard time, fighting for their places, while the men did what they wanted.“, he sentenced.