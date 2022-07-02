Haiti: 326 kidnappings reported in the last quarter

In Haiti, 326 people have been kidnapped and 15 collective kidnappings have occurred in the last quarter, according to the Crime Observation Unit (COC) of the Center for Analysis and Research on Human Rights (CARDH).

The NGO highlighted in a brief statement that 36 of the kidnapped are foreigners of 9 nationalities.

According to the information, there were 53 kidnappings in April and 188 in May, which represents an increase of 117%. In June there were 155 kidnappings.

“The bandits have in their possession diplomatic license plates and a car from the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH), elements that they use to commit kidnappings and other criminal activities,” said the CARDH.

From January to June 30, 2022, no less than 40 foreigners were kidnapped in the most impoverished country in America.

In the first quarter of 2022, 225 kidnappings were recorded, compared to 326 in the second quarter. This represents an increase of 44.8%.

Kidnappings are the order of the day in Haiti, mainly in Port-au-Prince, where dozens of armed gangs operate and control part of the capital’s territory.

The situation of instability in practically all orders in the country was further aggravated by the assassination of President Jovenel Moise on July 7, 2021 at his private residence in the capital.