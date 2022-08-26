Haiti, a complicated equation | Daily Listin

It is a great danger that lies in wait for us. And a complex equation of truths, lies and false assumptions.

1. In 1960, the Dominican Republic and Haiti had a very similar per capita income. in 2021 we beat it by 600%promoting the emigration of more than a million Haitians to our country.

2. We hate Hiti for racism and illegal immigration and they hate us because they think the whole island belongs to them.

3. Our trade balance with Haiti is incredibly positive (US$925 million) but migration is negative. People with some training leave us, while we receive people with little or no education.

4. Many also come Haitian visa holders who are middle and upper class and with resources to settle in the country.

5.There are sectors of the economy that would go bankrupt without Haitian labor. 120 thousand in construction, 210 thousand in agriculture and more than 350 thousand in services, from tourism, commerce, street sales, surveillance, gardening, domestic services, even in municipalities for cleaning. If Dominicans carried out these tasks, we would not have unemployment.

6. The price of this Haitian labor lowers costs in the sectors where they are most abundant. Using Dominican labor would raise prices for everything. And in the case of agriculture, we simply have to stop sowing.

7. Dominican Republic It is the second country behind the United States.s from where Haitians send the largest amount of remittances. About $500 million a year.

8. The cost of health and education for Haitians living in the country represents about RD$10 billion annually.

9. The problem of this immigration, mostly illegal, is that it has been exacerbated by the crisis in Haiti and we no longer have spaces to give them work, increasing crime and homicides.

10. That carries a rise in xenophobia and fear that the violence of our neighbors moves to the Dominican Republic.

11. Haiti is a ticking time bomb. It is on the way to a great popular revolt and the collapse of its already poor economy, which will further fuel the illegal entry of Haitians.

12. That makes high ´priority the border wall.

13. The only solution to the Haitian crisis is to once again send a UN peacekeeping force to pacify the country and lead it to a new institutional framework.

14. There is no plan B.