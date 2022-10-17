Haiti already has armored vehicles to combat gangs

They are already in Haiti four of the 18 armored vehicles purchased by the National Police of that country, according to publications from the Radio RFM 104.9 platform.

The vehicles and some weapons arrived in the neighboring country through the Toussaint Louverture International Airport in Haiti. The Canadian Army plane arrived this Saturday afternoon.

The Gazette Haiti portal published this Saturday that there are no Canadian soldiers on board the flight that transported the armored vehicles and that only the technicians assigned to prepare the police for the handling of armored vehicles made the trip.

It adds that the armored vehicles, weapons and ammunition ordered to the tune of $18 million were supposed to arrive in Haiti several months ago, but that the company was late with the shipment.

According to the publication, the tanks that arrived from Canada are level seven capable of withstanding the firepower of the G9 gangs that had thwarted a police operation aimed at unblocking Varreux.

The armored vehicles that the Haitian police had had to withdraw from the operation because they were damaged. Since then, these G9 bullet armored vehicles have been under repair.