Haiti asks for international support before violence spills over

Prime Minister Ariel Henry on Monday called for international help to combat gang violence in Haiti and pledged once again to work for elections to mark the anniversary of taking office after the president’s assassination.

The speech broadcast just after midnight followed a series of demonstrations across the country to protest worsening conditions, including gang violence, severe fuel shortages and skyrocketing inflation.

Henry promised that the fuel would soon be available on a regular basis and rejected accusations that he is trying to stay in power.

“That’s not true,” he said, adding that the country should enter “electoral mode” before the end of the year, a promise he has made repeatedly since taking office last September.

However, it has not moved to name an electoral council to oversee a vote and US officials have said it will take six months for that body to organize a vote.

Haiti currently has just 10 elected officials, all members of the Senate, since failing to hold legislative elections in October 2019 at a time of political gridlock and mass protests.

Ariel condemns protests

Henry renewed calls for international support to strengthen the police, fight corruption and improve the economy.

He also condemned the violence of the recent protests, but acknowledged that multiple crises are hitting Haiti and many people live in extreme poverty. “The country has many problems,” she said. “I call on everyone to remain calm. The government is working with what it has.”

Gang-related violence and kidnappings have spiked and a growing number of Haitians are fleeing the country, with dozens killed in recent months in the sinking of ramshackle and overloaded smuggling boats.

Increase in gasoline

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister of Haiti, Ariel Henry, announced an upcoming increase in fuel prices, amid protests over the serious political and social crisis affecting the impoverished Caribbean country.

“We will have to adjust the price of fuel,” said Henry.

The Government’s interest is that the fuels are available at stations throughout the country and “in a not too distant time we should find fuel regularly again.”

Border

Difficulties

Reporter William Estévez reports from Dajabón that Haitian protests in towns in the North and Northeast of Haiti are affecting commercial activities on the border, including the CODEVI Industrial Park.

Yesterday, the commercial exchange in the binational market in that border area decreased considerably, generating millionaire losses for merchants from both countries.

Residents of the town of Juana Méndez said that demonstrators blocked the access bridge to that town and prevented trade.