Haiti calls for the “immediate deployment” of international military forces

The Government of Haiti asks its partners to support the “immediate deployment of a specialized armed force”, with the aim of dealing with the serious situation in the country in all areas, aggravated by the reappearance of anger.

As published this Friday by the Official Gazette of the Republic of Haiti, Le Moniteur, the Council of Ministers authorizes Prime Minister Ariel Henry to “request and obtain” from international partners “effective support for the immediate deployment of a specialized armed force , in sufficient quantity, to put an end to the humanitarian crisis throughout the territory”.

This situation, adds the government resolution, is due, among other things, to “the insecurity resulting from the criminal actions of armed gangs and its sponsors.

The aim is thus to “quickly achieve a climate of security that allows for an effective fight against angerpromote the distribution of fuel and drinking water throughout the country, the operation of hospitals, the resumption of economic activities, the free movement of people and goods and the reopening of schools,” the text details.

It adds that the Council of Ministers adopted this decision on Thursday in an extraordinary session “alarmed by the risk of a major humanitarian crisis due to the sudden resurgence of cholera, added to the accelerated deterioration of the security situation throughout the national territory.”

In addition, the blockade of the oil terminals by the armed gangs it has “catastrophic consequences on the operation of hospitals, forced to close their doors,” and on “the availability of drinking water.”

It also refers to the impossibility of students returning to classrooms and the difficulties of supplying food to the cities, in a country where at least 43% of the population suffers from food insecurity.

The Council of Ministers considers it “imperative” to resume activity to “avoid complete suffocation of the economy” and wishes that “a favorable climate for the organization of free, transparent and inclusive elections” be achieved.

Haiti has been immersed in an acute fuel shortage for weeks which, in addition to driving up prices on the black market, has forced the closure or suspension of hospital services, banks and all kinds of companies, including water treatment plants, at a time when this is necessary to prevent the spread of cholera.

Added to this is the violence of the armed gangs that have become strong in the metropolitan area of ​​Port-au-Prince, causing hundreds of deaths and thousands of displaced persons, and anti-government demonstrations marked by looting, especially after the Government’s announcement of increasing the price of petroleum derivatives.

The social, economic and security suffered by Haiti for years it has been aggravated by the murderin July 2021, of the then president Jovenel Moise.