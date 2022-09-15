Haiti, Claude Joseph and the uncertain destiny

Anchored in the present, we often seek solutions to current problems without stopping to examine their origins and the histories from which the present hardships come.

As the world focuses on the rigors of the war in Ukraine, the advances of that country against the Russian army, we are more concerned about whether Europe will have enough gas to face the winter, than about the hundreds who die daily, in summer and in autumn, on a clean fire, in Haiti.

Haiti is today the main scene of horror in the entire hemisphere where gangs control large areas of its territory, unable to engage in an electoral process, with a legislative apparatus in limbo, decimated justice, a kingdom controlled by death, that devastates businessmen, journalists, ordinary citizens and we already know that even its last elected president.

Juan Bosch in Dominican Social Composition, explained the nature of the revolution that gave rise to that nation, which was simultaneously a social war, a racial war, a civil war, an international war, “which culminated in the creation of the first black republic of the world”.

Bosch points out with data from the historian Antonio Sánchez Valverde, which, for us, is one of the main causes of the Haitian drama, the just struggle to free the slaves destroyed the productive structure that existed.

The colony that before the revolution exported almost 700 thousand quintals of sugar and generated 12 million strong pesos, after the revolution did not export even 100 quintals. The just struggle destroyed the nascent capitalist development. We already know what happens where there is no production. Poverty they still call it.

Former President Leonel Fernández affirmed on Sunday that the current situation in that country is one of absolute institutional collapse, a danger to national security.

President Luis Abinader ordered the impediment of entry to the country of former Prime Minister Claude Joseph together with the leaders of the gangs that control Haiti.

Last year, I was among the first to call Joseph’s remarks about the president’s call for the international community to intervene in the Haitian crisis as insolent. Since Bosch popularized Martí’s phrase that in politics there are things that are seen and things that are not seen, one assumes that the government knows things that lead it to put the former foreign minister in the same package as the gang leaders. , which has provoked reactions in the political class of Haiti. It is good to remember that Joseph, who is the most active presidential candidate in Haiti, resorts today to the fight against Dominican “racism”, appealing to primary emotions, like Trump, and other populists, a tactical resource that appeals to the very origin of his nation.

Abinader will meet this Thursday with the Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris, the crisis in Haiti will be a central issue, a unique opportunity to achieve a better response from that country to the crisis.

Alejo Carpentier in The Kingdom of this World, a novel that addresses the genesis of the slave rebellion in Haiti, says that: “the greatness of man is precisely in wanting to improve what he is.”

Beyond Claude Joseph and the institutional collapse, the greatness of the Dominican people is in wanting to improve the situation in Haiti, with international aid in the face of its uncertain destiny.