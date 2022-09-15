Haiti collapses between violence and violation of human rights

Crisis, protests, violence and massive violation of fundamental rights, form a sequence of manifest events in the daily life of Haitians collected punctually in the records of entities that monitor human rights on a global scale.

Until this month, the documented figures on violation of those rights in Haiti are impressive, drawing a terrifying picture of the human pain that oppresses that people.

The blame falls shared between the government, politicians and criminal gangs that control extensive territories of that country.

In recent months, the wave of violence unleashed by gangs has killed hundreds of people, deepening the political and human rights crisis in the country, Human Rights Watch has estimated.

The gang They have kidnapped and murdered since the first days of last July, to hundreds of people in the capital, Port-au-Prince, according to a United Nations report.

According to the UN Office in Haiti, 540 people were kidnapped and more than 780 murdered between January and May of this year.

And in the last five months of 2021, 396 people were kidnapped and 668 killed.

The first week of last July, an alliance of dangerous gangs attacked the Nan Brooklyn neighborhoods, in Cité Soleil, in Port-au-Prince, killing at least 300 people there, 21 of them burned to death. There are many disappeared, according to the National Network for the Defense of Human Rights, a local organization in that field.

Gangs have burned down and demolished houses. On July 10, the “5 Seconds” gang took over the Palace of Justice in Port-au-Prince and forced judicial officials to leave the place, carrying computer equipment, desks and other goods, as confirmed by the head of the National Association of Secretaries Courts of Haiti.

Thousands of detained Haitians were unable to see a judge and their cases remain unreviewed, due to the lack of hearings in the Palace of Justice and other courts in Haiti.

government charges

Many blames weigh on the government. The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights says that there is “a pattern of violations and abuses” of fundamental guarantees “followed by a lack of accountability.”

She also said she was worried “because of insecurity, poverty and inequalities persistent structural problems in Haiti, along with rising political tensions.

Kidnappings for ransom, attacks by criminal gangs against supposedly rival neighborhoods and general insecurity have increased in Haiti in a context of almost total impunity.

ongoing violence

In Haiti, all avenues to reach a way out of the crisis seem closed.

The violence and protests began early yesterday and continued throughout the day in such a way that the Spanish embassy was forced to order the closure of its mission, starting today, and the suspension of services to the public.

The situation becomes very dangerous in the streets and there is a lot of fear in the productive sectors, mainly industrial and medium and small businesses.

Early yesterday, protesters stoned the residence of André Michel, self-proclaimed “people’s lawyer” at Thomassin 37, on the outskirts of Pétion-Ville, according to a report by Haiti 24 News.

Also, they set fire to a car in the courtyard of Michel’s house and those responsible accused him of “abandoning” the popular struggle since the rise to power of Ariel Henry.

The embassy of the Iberian nation explains that “due to the protest movements that are currently taking place in Port-au-Prince, the embassy will keep its doors closed this Wednesday, September 14,” writes the diplomatic headquarters in a statement published on its Twitter account. .

By making that decision, the legation of the European country expressed its apology to the public for these inconveniences. In this regard, it indicates that its emergency telephone number remains “available for Spanish residents in the country.”

In addition to the closure of the Spanish embassy in Haiti, other diplomatic institutions have been forced to take similar measures given the seriousness of the Haitian situation.

Last Tuesday, the French embassy announced, through its head, Fabrice Mauriès, the closure of its functions, “until further notice”.

On the other hand, Haitian media reports that the public and private institutions of Miragoâne, a commune of more than 62,000 inhabitants located in the district of the same name, in the department of Nippes, closed their doors, in support of the strike, as a protest against measures to readjust fuel prices ordered by the government.

Data

Opening day.

As soon as the sky lit up yesterday, signaling the arrival of the new day over the crowded urban and rural Haitian conglomerate, political and social unrest once again took over the lives of the people in that unfortunate country, with a new day of protest against the austerity prices of petroleum derivatives in Port-au-Prince and other cities. The Haiti24.Net portal reports very early on barricades in various streets of the capital, once again creating difficulties for traffic management.