Haiti, even if we don’t want to, is our problem (and II)

Santo Domingo, DR.

Unless we are willing to carry out the mass killing of at least 3 million Haitians, we are obliged to seek a solution that preserves our sovereignty and identity. Trujillo is credited with a massacre of no one knows how many hundreds or thousands of Haitians in 1937 and, almost a century later, it is still talked about.

Those who think of violence and war to safeguard our nation are convinced – and with good reason – that, militarily, we can defeat the Haitians, with or without armed gangs, in a first round of confrontations. As a result of this victory, but without having tried to occupy the territory, the Haitians will take some time to recover, but they will. Demonized and defeated, the Haitians, by dint of numerous failed attempts, but gripped by necessity and without alternatives, will end up building a formidable and chaotic armed resistance and, when that happens, the ungovernability of the island will be guaranteed.

With two million Haitians in Dominican territory, Haiti out of control, importing weapons for the gangs, hundreds of criminals deported by the United States, rampant corruption on the border, business mafias on both sides but prosperity only on the Dominican side, we could end up like minority in our own country.

For all this and much more, the convenience of the wall, increased patrolling, better management of immigration policies, rigorous ordering of documentation and administrative procedures are admitted.

However, nothing and no one will be able to hermetically close the door while on one side they are hungry and on the other there is food. No one has ever done it. Not even Israel despite the money the Jews have and the atrocities they commit against the Palestinians.

Our sovereignty, identity and future do not depend on a military solution. We need to give the Haitian issue another category by establishing a Ministry of Haitian Affairs. Our most important embassy and the center of our foreign policy must be Haiti. We must encourage and support France’s claim to Haiti’s debt of an estimated $21.655 million, or about $22 billion, according to expert estimates recently published by The New York Times.

France, under blackmail and threat of invasion, imposed a monstrous indemnity on Haiti in exchange for recognizing Haitian independence in 1825.

Almost a century later, in 1888, Haiti still had not been able to pay off that debt and had to borrow from American banks to pay France for what soon became a second scam.

Former Haitian President Jean Bertrand Aristide demanded that France pay this debt and was overthrown. François Hollande, being president of France, admitted the existence of it although he later denied having done so and Regis Debray, a scoundrel revered by many leftists, lent himself to deny the debt and sink Haiti.

We must intervene in Haiti politically, militarily and economically and it is up to us to participate in some, promote others and be part of these negotiations, not waiting for others, without taking into account our interests, to do it as has been the case.

With intelligence, strategic vision, and dedication, we can make the United States and France, which are Haiti’s main debtors, answer.

If this is not the case, then the Dominican Republic, with the means at our disposal and in the interests of our own survival, will have to help and/or look the other way to the Haitians who emigrate illegally from our shores to the United States and France with the same cold blood that those colonizers illegally screwed the Haitians and now they want us to bear the consequences.

It is easier to curse poor Haitians than to confront the powers and the rich business mafias that, with their ancestral abuses and blindness, are behind this tragedy, not as accomplices or supporting actors, but as true protagonists.