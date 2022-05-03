Haiti extradites one of the leaders of the 400 Mawozo gang to the US

Haitian authorities extradited to the United States on Tuesday one of the leaders of the 400 Mawozo, one of the gangs involved in clashes that have caused hundreds of displaced in recent weeks.

Germine Joly, alias Yonyon, was extradited on an FBI plane, after being requested by the judicial authorities of the District of Columbia, which accuses him of smuggling weapons of war and kidnapping of US citizens, among other charges, according to the Police. National of Haiti in a statement.

The Haitian Police stated that Yonyon is involved in murders, kidnapping, vehicle theft, destruction of private property and setting fires.

In recent weeks, the Haitian Police have increased their interventions against the 400 Mawozo gang, actions that have resulted in the death or arrest of several members of the gang.

Since mid-April, 400 Mawozo has waged an open war against the Chen Mechan gang for control of several neighborhoods in the north of the capital.

The conflicts have caused the death of at least 20 civilians and they have forced hundreds of people to abandon their homes, to take refuge in relatives’ homes, or to live on the streets.

400 Mawozo is the band that kidnapped 17 missionaries last year16 of them Americans and one Canadian, a group that was released after two months of captivity.

Last Friday he was kidnapped in the Croix-des-Bouquets area, controlled by 400 Mawozo, the agricultural advisor of the Dominican embassy in Port-au-Prince, Carlos Guillen Tatis.

Haiti is going through a crisis in practically all orders, aggravated by the assassination in July 2021 of President Jovenel Moise.