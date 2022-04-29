Haiti: Families “caught” in the crossfire of criminal gang warfare

Washington, USA

Gang violence sweeping the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince, has in recent days spiraled into open warfare, with at least 18 civilians killed amid reports of house fires and rape.

“Armed men from the ‘400 Mawozo’ gang set fire to my house and they killed several of my neighbors before burning down their houses as well,” Lucien, who lives in one of the violent northern neighborhoods, told AFP.

“They rape women and girls when they manage to enter a house,” added the man, who preferred not to give his full name for fear of reprisals.

In a city where some neighborhoods are already dominated by criminal networks, the violence of recent days forced Lucien to leave his home to take refuge with his sick mother in a public square on Tuesday.

Police reported that at least 18 civilians have been killed. since Sunday in the north of the capital, including “a family of eight,” as well as “three young women and three children.”

Like Lucien, several hundred people fled the area where the fighting was taking place, including some 50 who took refuge in a public square “a few hundred meters from the front line,” authorities said.

Others are still trapped in their homes. Among them is a resident who preferred to remain anonymous and who reported that his little brother was hit by a “stray bullet in the leg on Sunday, while he was at home.”

“We were able to stop the bleeding, but we can’t risk taking him to hospital and we also don’t have medicine to ease his pain,” said the man, in his 20s.

– Caught without food or water –

Under bursts of gunfire that have resounded in their neighborhood for four days, the inhabitants find themselves in a desperate situation.

“We have no more water or food,” confessed a young woman.

His father, who suffers from diabetes and hypertension, “is in critical condition, but we have no way to go buy medicine and it is too dangerous to travel with him.”

Long confined to the poorer coastal areas of Port-au-Prince, armed gangs have greatly extended their dominance throughout the capital and even the country since the end of 2020, driving up murder and kidnapping figures.

Last October, the powerful and feared gang “400 Mawozo” kidnapped a group of 17 American missionaries and their families, including five children.

The district where the violence has centered is highly strategic, as it is the only road access to the north of the country, as well as between the capital of Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

Since June, the authorities have also lost control of the only road connecting Port-au-Prince to the south: for a two-kilometre stretch the road is completely under the control of armed criminals from the Martissant slums.

In that impoverished area, the gangs forced the organization Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) to close the hospital that it had run for 15 years.

The National Police, which lacks sufficient weapons to confront the much better equipped criminal gangs, has so far done nothing to regain control of the capital’s southern entrance.

And since Sunday, police forces have made no attempt to intervene in the violence-hit northern suburbs.

Haitian authorities have yet to comment on the latest outbreak of violence, which is paralyzing northern Port-au-Prince.