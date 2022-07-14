Haiti: Gang Clashes Leave Dozens Dead

Dozens of people have died in four days of clashes between gang in a violent neighborhood of Haiti’s capital, local authorities said Tuesday, the latest bloodshed in a wave of escalating violence in the country.

Jean Hislain Frederick, deputy mayor of the Cite Soleil district in Port-au-Prince, said clashes began on Friday between rival gang members and that at least 50 people have been killed and more than 50 injured.

The violence began a day after the first anniversary of the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. Since the assassination, violence has been on the rise in Haiti due to turf disputes between gangs, and the government has struggled to contain them.

The humanitarian group Médecins Sans Frontières said thousands of people were trapped in Cite Soleil without clean water, food or medical care.

The organization asked others for help humanitarian groups and called on gangs to “respect civilians.” It said in a statement that three of its members were treating injured people in an area of ​​Cité Soleil called Brooklyn.

“Along the only road to Brooklyn we have found bodies decomposing or being burned,” said Mumuza Muhindo, head of the mission of Doctors Without Borders in Haiti. “It could be people who were killed in the clashes or who were trying to leave and were shot; it is a true battlefield. It is impossible to calculate how many people have been killed.”

Local authorities said the fighting involves the rival gangs known as G9 and G-Pep.

The G9 is a coalition of gangs also known as the G9 Family and Allies, and is headed by ex-cop Jimmy Cherizier.

Cherizier, nicknamed “Barbecue,” has been linked to massacres before, and his coalition is believed to have allied himself with Moïse’s right-wing party. After the president’s assassination, Cherizier called the assassination “cowardly and infamous.”

The G-Pep is a gang that emerged in Cite Soleil, although it is allied to other armed groups around the capital.

The United Nations’ World Food Program warned Tuesday that hunger is on the rise in Haiti, where inflation hovers around 26%, food and fuel costs are high, and security is deteriorating. Insecurity has worsened terribly since May in and around Port-au-Prince.

The director of the agency in the country, Jean-Martin Bauer, told UN correspondents in a video conference that 1.3 million Haitians in the northwest and parts of the south “are one step away from hunger.”

As criminal groups block roads and attack trucks carrying humanitarian aid, WFP uses ferries and planes to deliver much-needed food, he added.

Bauer said the agency requires $39 million to finance its operations in Haiti over the next six months, and asked donors not to let the country’s situation “go from bad to worse.”