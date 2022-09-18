Haiti lived a day of timid calm after a week of violence

A timid resumption of activities took place this Saturday in the metropolitan area of ​​the Haitian capital, after a week of violent demonstrations to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry and the rejection of the increase in fuel prices.

Several public transport vehicles were seen covering their routes, while public markets and supermarkets were crowded with people looking to stock up on water and food in a city that has suffered a serious shortage of liquid and fuel for the last three months.

Long queues of people were observed at drinking water sales kiosks and supermarkets. In many areas, the National Police removed the barricades erected by the protesters on Friday night to facilitate the resumption of activities.

The head of the National Directorate of Potable Water and Sanitation, Guito Edouard, considered “essential” the establishment of a “special humanitarian corridor for the passage of personnel or employees” of his institution.

“Currently, there is a problem with the distribution of drinking water throughout the country, and in particular in the metropolitan region of Port-au-Prince,” the official said in a statement, referring to the control of large areas of the capital by gangs. armed.

VIOLENT PROTESTS

This week, thousands of protesters took to the streets of Port-au-Prince and provincial cities such as Gonaïves, Les Cayes, Jérémie and St-Marc demanding Henry’s departure and causing the paralysis of commerce, offices, companies and banks.

The demonstrations intensified on Monday, just hours after Henry’s announcement of fuel price hikes in a message to the nation on Sunday night.

In Gonaïves, a city in northwestern Haiti, the offices of the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) were looted on Friday, as were several educational centers such as the Immaculate Conception (CIC), the Santa Familia or the university public PAGU, and also the producer of soft drinks La Brasserie la Couronne.

The day before, Caritas and the World Food Program (WFP) were attacked in this town.

THE SENATE CALLS FOR DIALOGUE

In a message to the nation this Saturday, the president of the Senate, Joseph Lambert, affirmed that the “cries of the people” have reached his ears admitting that the situation is critical. The legislator denounced the acts of violence perpetrated in the demonstrations.

Lambert proposed a space of 15 days for the political and social actors to reach an agreement “that takes the country out” of the situation in which it finds itself.

In that order, he said that several “fundamental” aspects should be discussed: the creation of a Superior Council of the Transition, establishing a new government, and the strengthening of the Judiciary.

“The national rescue must be achieved,” he said, urging Prime Minister Ariel Henry to move from “words to deeds” when he says he is open to dialogue.

THE POLICE CALLS FOR CALM

In a note published this Saturday, the Haitian National Police called for calm to the population, while it continues “taking control of the situation of general unrest that reigns in various cities of the country.”

Barricades, stones, broken electrical poles, burned tires, bottles and wrought iron scattered over large areas further complicate the work of the Police to bring assistance to people who need it, the agency said on its Facebook account.

“People want to go to the hospital, people want water and food to reach their neighborhood or at least people need the police to intervene quickly to prevent other individuals from coming to attack or destroy their business,” the institution added.

This Friday a meeting was held between the director general of the National Police, Frantz Elbé, and the high command of the institution in order to evaluate and see how to improve the security plan “to restore order in the country, especially in the framework of protest movements”.